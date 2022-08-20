Effective: 2022-08-22 09:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range Developing thunderstorm south of Montpelier heading for North Bear on Bear Lake through 615 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm 8 miles south of Montpelier, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects as well as create hazardous boating or recreating conditions on Bear Lake. Locations impacted include Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington and Pegram. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO