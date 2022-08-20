Read full article on original website
Suspect found guilty in connection to deadly 2021 Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting from January of 2021. Alex Mendoza, also known as Baby Alex is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Emilio Salazar. The shooting happened at a party on California Avenue on reports that...
SCSD apprehend Heber Man after hotel search in PC
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies were requested to assist in the search and arrest of a suspect on Saturday. The suspect, a 46-year-old male from Heber, was […]
Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of murder in 2021 Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — After six hours of deliberation Friday, a jury concluded that a Salt Lake gang member known as Baby Alex is guilty of murder for shooting and killing Emilio Salazar, 28, in 2021. Alex Christopher Mendoza Jr., 21, was found guilty of shooting Salazar at 1172...
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly beating acquaintance, stealing vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old man has been booked into jail for investigation of three felony charges after police say he beat a man he knew and took the victim’s car. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City police responded to a call...
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say
LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
SLCPD no longer asking for public's help in identifying woman
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: SLCPD said they have identified the woman and confirmed she was safe, no other details were provided. (ORIGINAL STORY): Officers in Salt Lake City are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they...
Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home, police say
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thursday after an argument in their bedroom, authorities said. The couple’s 9-year-old son discovered the woman’s body after his older sister heard gunfire, police said. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, of Tooele, was charged with...
Giant U.S. flag stolen from Maj. Brent Taylor Foundation trailer parked in North Ogden
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Maj. Brent Taylor Foundation is asking for help tracking down an item stolen from a trailer that was parked and locked in North Ogden on Friday. According to a statement from the foundation, which provides flag services for military members, including funerals for...
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
2 drivers in critical condition after crash in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday evening in Provo Canyon, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. near Vivian Park on Highway 189. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded the scene...
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek. The SLCS Search and Rescue crew...
Utah woman arrested after allegedly picking up her children while intoxicated
VINEYARD, Utah — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman was arrested Friday after authorities say she picked her children up at school and drove with them in the car while she was intoxicated and had used marijuana. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. after staff at an elementary school in Vineyard...
Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
