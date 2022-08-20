ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ksl.com

Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say

LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
RIVERTON, UT
kjzz.com

SLCPD no longer asking for public's help in identifying woman

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: SLCPD said they have identified the woman and confirmed she was safe, no other details were provided. (ORIGINAL STORY): Officers in Salt Lake City are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

2 drivers in critical condition after crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday evening in Provo Canyon, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. near Vivian Park on Highway 189. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded the scene...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
TOOELE, UT

