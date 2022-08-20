Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first day of school is an exciting day but the year is starting off with some issues as students at eight schools will not have bus services to start the year. The community stepped up as 39 people applied for the job. However, they...
KMOV
Cost of raising a child on the rise as Metro parents prepare for school year
JENNINGS (KMOV) - Many kids in Missouri are heading back to school Monday morning. This comes as the cost of raising kids through high school continues to rise in the country due to inflation. Grandmother Tracy Murray says it can be hard to keep up. “Oh don’t think about the...
KMOV
Students build new CAVE space at Belleville school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Belleville District 201 is showing off their student’s skills with a new art installation on their new campus. The CAVE stands for the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence. It just opened to students last Wednesday. “It was designed by our art classes, machined by...
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
KMOV
Sen. Duckworth visits Granite City to talk about needs of law enforcement
Suspect seen pointing gun in surveillance image sought in connection with South City murder. A surveillance image has been released showing a suspect sought in connection with an August 15 murder in south St. Louis. Updated: 4 hours ago. FEMA has provided $18.5 million in grants for more than 5,000...
tncontentexchange.com
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
firefighternation.com
Company Upset About Firefighters’ Response Time for Madison (IL) Warehouse Fire
Aug. 19—An attorney for the metal recycling company that owns two warehouses that burned down in Madison last week says it took too long for firefighters to respond to the massive fire. “Everyone, everyone is concerned about why there was … this monstrous gap in time between the call...
KMOV
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
I-270 to close in Hazelwood this weekend
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old […]
Portion of I-270 closing this weekend, drivers beware
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 270 in north county for the entire weekend.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville High School
The Dare Car-Truck-Motorcycle show returns for its 30th year as a fundraiser for the Edwardsville Police Department's D.A.R.E program.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Dangerous intersection in North County years away from being fixed
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A plan to fix one of St. Louis County’s most dangerous intersections is years away from happening, leaving families who lost loved ones on the road concerned their loss won’t be the last. Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates exposed how multiple people...
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: Offerpad
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The finishing touches are being put on the Playground Project!. Monday, volunteers with Offerpad were at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club putting the finishing touches on the playground before the afternoon ribbon cutting. Offerpad was one of several community partners who joined KMOV...
KMOV
Warning for parents: Rainbow-colored fentanyl found in St. Louis, young people are targeted
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A warning for parents as their kids head back to school. New rainbow-colored fentanyl is on the market, potentially targeted at younger users. DEA Assistant Special Agent Colin Dickey says two instances of the colored fentanyl have already been found in the St. Louis metro, with concerns more could be coming.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
KMOV
Third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for flood victims in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Saturday to assist those affected by flooding in the region. It is located at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board, which is located 1025 County Club Road in St. Charles, near I-70 and Zumbehl Road. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
KMOV
Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.
KMOV
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
