Granite City, IL

KMOV

Students build new CAVE space at Belleville school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Belleville District 201 is showing off their student’s skills with a new art installation on their new campus. The CAVE stands for the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence. It just opened to students last Wednesday. “It was designed by our art classes, machined by...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Granite City, IL
Granite City, IL
Cahokia, IL
FOX 2

I-270 to close in Hazelwood this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Playground Project Build Day: Offerpad

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The finishing touches are being put on the Playground Project!. Monday, volunteers with Offerpad were at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club putting the finishing touches on the playground before the afternoon ribbon cutting. Offerpad was one of several community partners who joined KMOV...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for flood victims in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Saturday to assist those affected by flooding in the region. It is located at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board, which is located 1025 County Club Road in St. Charles, near I-70 and Zumbehl Road. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.
BYRNES MILL, MO
KMOV

1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

