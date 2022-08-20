ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash

A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
HALIFAX, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials investigating after Fall River man killed after being stabbed multiple times outside of bar

Police are investigating after a Fall River man was killed Sunday. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a fatal stabbing, which took place in front of the Latino’s Cafe on County Street in Fall River, is currently under active investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 18-Year-Old Salem Gebru

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Salem Gebru, 18, who was last seen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the area of 225 Albany Street (AC Hotel). GEBRU was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Chuck Taylor sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Randolph police find missing man

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Randolph man that went missing Saturday afternoon has now been found. Chief Anthony Marag said just before 3 p.m. that Randolph police and its law enforcement partners located the man. Police said 78-year-old Leoma Juste was last seen in the south end of Randolph...
RANDOLPH, MA
MassLive.com

Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says

Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Car crashes into home in Topsfield; three injured, building severely damaged

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Topsfield early Saturday morning, officials said. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the town’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Silverbrook Road, Topsfield Fire Deparment said in a news release. There, they found that a small sedan had struck the corner of a home on Lockwood Lane.
TOPSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Autistic 4-Year-Old Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Window In Boston

A young child with Autism has died after falling out of a fourth floor window in a Boston apartment complex, according to a GoFundMe organized in his honor. Erika Moon said her 4-year-old son, Isaac, got around a baby gate and opened a window at their home at 12 American Legion Highway on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 17, the campaign read.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA

