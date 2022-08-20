Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after Fall River man killed after being stabbed multiple times outside of bar
Police are investigating after a Fall River man was killed Sunday. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a fatal stabbing, which took place in front of the Latino’s Cafe on County Street in Fall River, is currently under active investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police.
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
Worcester police looking for public’s help with investigation into weekend crash that resulted in serious injuries
The Worcester Police Department is seeking out witnesses to a Saturday night crash that resulted in serious injuries. The department posted to its Facebook page Monday that it’s investigating a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred on Saturday night at 10:12 p.m. It...
WCVB
Coworkers apply tourniquet after 22-year-old suffers severe injury at National Guard Armory in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Coworkers applied a tourniquet to an injured peer Saturday after he suffered a severe left arm injury in Framingham over the weekend, according to Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, located at 522 Concord...
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
whdh.com
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 18-Year-Old Salem Gebru
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Salem Gebru, 18, who was last seen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the area of 225 Albany Street (AC Hotel). GEBRU was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Chuck Taylor sneakers.
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
ABC6.com
Randolph police find missing man
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Randolph man that went missing Saturday afternoon has now been found. Chief Anthony Marag said just before 3 p.m. that Randolph police and its law enforcement partners located the man. Police said 78-year-old Leoma Juste was last seen in the south end of Randolph...
WCVB
Boston police: 11-year-old breaks into store with hammer, steals vape cartridges
BOSTON — An 11-year-old boy used a hammer to break the windows of a 7-Eleven store to steal vape cartridges, Boston police said. At about 4:11 a.m., Boston officers responded to 473 West Broadway St. in South Boston for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. Arriving...
Framingham Police Investigating Assault at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating an assault over the weekend at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Police were called to the basketball court at Bowditch Field at 475 Union Avenue on Saturday, August 20 at 6:47 p.m. A man assaulted another man, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The parties are...
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Car crashes into home in Topsfield; three injured, building severely damaged
Three people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Topsfield early Saturday morning, officials said. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the town’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Silverbrook Road, Topsfield Fire Deparment said in a news release. There, they found that a small sedan had struck the corner of a home on Lockwood Lane.
UPDATED: Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. Framingham Fire engine 5, Ambulance 1 and Car 2 responded to 522 Concord Street at 11:54 a.m. said Framingham Deputy Chief Jose Lopez. The...
Autistic 4-Year-Old Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Window In Boston
A young child with Autism has died after falling out of a fourth floor window in a Boston apartment complex, according to a GoFundMe organized in his honor. Erika Moon said her 4-year-old son, Isaac, got around a baby gate and opened a window at their home at 12 American Legion Highway on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 17, the campaign read.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
whdh.com
‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
