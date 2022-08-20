Fremont County Commissioner: No indication city- and state-managed systems compromised after cybersecurity attack

Read full article on original website
Related
cpr.org
Cyberattack shuts down Fremont County offices, disrupting government services
Fremont County in Southern Colorado is dealing with the fallout of a cyberattack. County services are limited as officials assess the full impact. The cyberattack was discovered Wednesday, but county officials didn’t announce it until Friday. It’s not clear whether the breach was part of a ransomware attack or if hackers targeted a specific service. The county believes the attack is contained to their servers and has not spread to other local or state systems.
Daily Record
Fremont County Administration Building to open for commissioners meeting as offices remain closed
As Fremont County continues to assess and recover from its recent cybersecurity event affecting county computer systems, all of the county’s buildings remain closed. However, the Fremont County Administration Building at 615 Macon Ave. will be open for Tuesday’s Fremont County Board of Commissioners meeting. The meeting is...
Daily Record
Cañon City’s Energy Franchise Committee continues to examine electric provider options
Cañon City’s Energy Franchise Committee has been working diligently to explore alternative electric providers for the community, and after it presented the bulk of its information to city officials in April, it’s currently in a holding pattern. But that doesn’t mean their work is done. The...
KRDO
Closures for Uintah St. in Old Colorado City begin due to natural gas work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, a portion of Uintah Street in Old Colorado City will be closed due to construction. From Aug. 22, through Sept. 9, Uintah St. between N. 23rd St. and 25th. St. will undergo roadwork. Colorado Springs Utilities says there will be flaggers directing traffic in both directions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County attorney cites legal concerns with release of confidential report
An investigation by the Douglas County government’s attorney found that Commissioner Lora Thomas released a confidential memo to the media and that she could have broken the law by doing so. Thomas’ fellow commissioners directed their staff to look into the possible breach after Thomas appeared in a CBS...
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
KRDO
W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr due to a hit gas line, according to the Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD). The PWFD says that the loaf N’ Jug has been evacuated and the Shell station is on...
KRDO
Pueblo teen faces federal charges, accused of threatening members of U.S. Congress
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo teenager faces numerous federal charges after allegedly threatening members of Congress. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals is accused of threatening to assault and murder three unidentified members of Congress through online messages. Moon Seals was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
KAKE TV
Patrol: Man killed when semis collide head-on in Kingman County
KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries when two tractor-trailers collided head-on in Kingman County early Monday. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an eastbound Peterbilt semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound Freightliner.
KRDO
State Patrol investigating crash involving Colorado Springs man and Saguache County deputy
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol reports they are investigating a crash in Saguache County involving a Colorado Springs man and a Saguache County sheriff's deputy. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on County Road U60, near the town of Moffat. On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's deputy was...
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Director of a former Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is facing potential jail time after being found guilty of animal cruelty. Joann Roof - the Director of New Hope Rescue - was found guilty of a single count of animal cruelty last week. Roof was acquitted of a second The post Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue appeared first on KRDO.
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest neighborhood park renovation in city history is now complete, and Panorama Park in Colorado Springs is now reopened. The park reopened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting. The $8.5 million renovation project added multiple new features. "We added an event lawn, a teen hangout area which includes a The post Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete appeared first on KRDO.
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
kiowacountypress.net
Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
Green District Salad Chain Makes Changes to its Colorado Plans
The healthy-eating joint has apparently added and changed openings regarding its Fort Collins and Colorado Springs locations
Comments / 1