Fremont County, CO

Fremont County Commissioner: No indication city- and state-managed systems compromised after cybersecurity attack

By Carie Canterbury
Daily Record
 3 days ago
cpr.org

Cyberattack shuts down Fremont County offices, disrupting government services

Fremont County in Southern Colorado is dealing with the fallout of a cyberattack. County services are limited as officials assess the full impact. The cyberattack was discovered Wednesday, but county officials didn’t announce it until Friday. It’s not clear whether the breach was part of a ransomware attack or if hackers targeted a specific service. The county believes the attack is contained to their servers and has not spread to other local or state systems.
