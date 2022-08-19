Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Paddle Up Paducah Pickleball Tournament a showcase of the growing sport
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Pickleball’s popularity has soared in recent years, and things are no different in Paducah. The Paddle Up Paducah Pickleball Tournament Saturday and Sunday drew over 100 players to Paducah Middle School. As a USA Pickleball District Ambassador for the state of Kentucky, Nancy Sutton...
wpsdlocal6.com
Whitis enters final season with McCracken County
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have the same goals of winning more championships in 2022, however they are doing it in the final season for head coach Tim Whitis. Whitis will retire after 19 years as a high school volleyball coach at the end of the season.
Elkton, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Trigg County High School football team will have a game with Todd County Central High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Trigg County High SchoolTodd County Central High School.
lanereport.com
Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president
PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Yantko: Fundraising 'instrumental' in Murray State's transition to Missouri Valley
MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State hired its next athletic director earlier this week in Nico Yantko. Yanko in a Murray State alumnus who graduated in 2010 before going on to work in athletics at Louisiana and Missouri. Now that he's returned to his alma mater, he'll oversee an unprecedented transition...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Tilghman throttles McCracken County, 54-14
PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Tilghman extended its series win streak to four with a statement 54-14 win over rival McCracken County on Saturday. The Blue Tornado's 40-point win marked the largest margin of victory in the series history. Quarterback Jack James torched the Mustangs in the first half with 276...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County 42 Todd County Central 26
Trigg County opened the 2022 football season Friday with a 42-26 win over Todd County Central at Perdue Field. Ashlyn Brown is back for the 2022-23 YSE sports season and has this gallery of shots. Trigg County 42 Todd County Central 26.
spotonillinois.com
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
thunderboltradio.com
Greenfield Football Player Airlifted During Game
Greenfield football player Blake Rodehaver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital during last night’s game against South Fulton after a “medical event” took place on the football field. In a Facebook post, the family said Rodehaver will continue to undergo tests and thanked all who prayed for their...
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
KFVS12
Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) -Community members and loved ones came together to honor a young man in a Memorial Alumni Soccer Game today in Anna. AJ’s assistant soccer coach and alumni, Derek Harvell, passed away in January from a car crash. Friends and family gathered today as the AJ high school field was renamed and dedicated in Derek’s honor.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paving of KY 1550/Wiswell Road in Calloway County planned for Monday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has an ongoing work zone lane restriction on KY 1550/Wiswell Road west of Murray in Calloway County for construction of a school turn lane. This work zone lane restriction at KY 1550/Wiswell Road mile point 2.7 is to allow the construction of...
radionwtn.com
Greenfield Player Recovering After Medical Emergency
Greenfield, Tennessee–A Greenfield football player is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was airlifted from Friday night’s football game against South Fulton. Blake Rodehaver, a senior for the Greenfield Yellowjackets, began feeling ill as he came off the field with 2:05 remaining in the game. Rodehaver lay...
WSMV
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday
CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers to patrol Henry County school after rumors of threat made toward student
Extra officers will be at a Henry County school Monday after rumors of a threat toward a student at the school were circulating.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Legion Legacy Run stops in Mayfield to honor veterans and tornado victims
MAYFIELD, KY — More than 250 motorcycles passed through the city of Mayfield this afternoon as part of the American Legion Legacy Run. They stopped at Harmon Park for about an hour, where they held a commemorative ceremony honoring veterans and their families, as well as people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday. Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.
Comments / 0