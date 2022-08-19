ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kbsi23.com

Paddle Up Paducah Pickleball Tournament a showcase of the growing sport

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Pickleball’s popularity has soared in recent years, and things are no different in Paducah. The Paddle Up Paducah Pickleball Tournament Saturday and Sunday drew over 100 players to Paducah Middle School. As a USA Pickleball District Ambassador for the state of Kentucky, Nancy Sutton...
wpsdlocal6.com

Whitis enters final season with McCracken County

PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have the same goals of winning more championships in 2022, however they are doing it in the final season for head coach Tim Whitis. Whitis will retire after 19 years as a high school volleyball coach at the end of the season.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president

PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Tilghman throttles McCracken County, 54-14

PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Tilghman extended its series win streak to four with a statement 54-14 win over rival McCracken County on Saturday. The Blue Tornado's 40-point win marked the largest margin of victory in the series history. Quarterback Jack James torched the Mustangs in the first half with 276...
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Trigg County 42 Todd County Central 26

Trigg County opened the 2022 football season Friday with a 42-26 win over Todd County Central at Perdue Field. Ashlyn Brown is back for the 2022-23 YSE sports season and has this gallery of shots. Trigg County 42 Todd County Central 26.
thunderboltradio.com

Greenfield Football Player Airlifted During Game

Greenfield football player Blake Rodehaver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital during last night’s game against South Fulton after a “medical event” took place on the football field. In a Facebook post, the family said Rodehaver will continue to undergo tests and thanked all who prayed for their...
GREENFIELD, TN
KFVS12

Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) -Community members and loved ones came together to honor a young man in a Memorial Alumni Soccer Game today in Anna. AJ’s assistant soccer coach and alumni, Derek Harvell, passed away in January from a car crash. Friends and family gathered today as the AJ high school field was renamed and dedicated in Derek’s honor.
ANNA, IL
whopam.com

Two injured in Princeton collision

Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
PRINCETON, KY
radionwtn.com

Greenfield Player Recovering After Medical Emergency

Greenfield, Tennessee–A Greenfield football player is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was airlifted from Friday night’s football game against South Fulton. Blake Rodehaver, a senior for the Greenfield Yellowjackets, began feeling ill as he came off the field with 2:05 remaining in the game. Rodehaver lay...
GREENFIELD, TN
WSMV

Texas man drowns in lake Saturday

CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray

MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
MURRAY, KY
The Associated Press

Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday. Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

