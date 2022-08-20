Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma mother arrested in death of baby who needed but didn't receive medical attention
WOODWARD, Okla. — An Oklahoma mother has been arrested in connection with her baby’s death, accused of refusing to get him medical attention. State investigators are recommending second-degree murder charges against her. Court documents detail how the child battled illness for months without receiving the care he needed. They also detail how friends and family begged his mother to get the infant help to save his life.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
wdnonline.com
Clinton man allegedly threatens witnesses in ongoing case
A Clinton man has been has been charged with intimidation of a witness after allegedly making threats on Snapchat. Andrew Dolten Arnold, 24, was charged August 15 in Custer County District Court. Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Maynard conducted an investigation in Custer County and was directed by Sheriff Dan...
KOCO
Cleanup underway of Canton Apartments debris
NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. — There was relief Friday night in a neighborhood where work finally began to clean up a six-month-old nuisance. The Canton Apartments burned and smoldered for three days in the Nichols Hills area and has been a debris pile ever since. The neighborhood eyesore is being...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Woodward Fire Officials Say At Least 1 Person Dies In House Fire
Woodward officials confirmed one person died in a house fire Monday morning. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan was on the scene near 13th Street and Oak Avenue. When Woodward firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames. The state's fire marshal is working to determine the...
