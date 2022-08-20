Checkers Restaurant Will Possibly Provide Patties, Fries, and Franks to New Jersey This Fall

The prospective fast-food joint will open in “the vacant space next to the newer Starbucks on Sloan Avenue on the outer edge of the Clover Square Shopping Center, where the RWJ Fitness Center is located,” according to Tap Into . The address for the described location is 3100 Quakerbridge Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 . What Now Philly reached out to Kristen McDonald , Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally’s, for information about franchisees, but did not receive immediate feedback.

Checkers Drive-In Restaurant, Inc. is an American double drive-thru chain that serves standard fast-food fare like hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and fries. The quick stop spot also provides less-standard snacks like mozzarella sticks, funnel cakes, and sundaes. If approved, it will be the first of its kind in Mercer County. The Tampa-based company also runs Rally’s Restaurant, an identical establishment (aside from its red logo which remained the same in cities where the Rally’s emblem was more recognizable) that was absorbed by Checkers in 1999.

The incoming spot expects to have indoor seating and about 20 parking spots. As information about franchisees becomes available, coverage will be updated.

Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .