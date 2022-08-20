ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Pearl River County, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pearl River County, MS
Carriere, MS
WLOX

13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
PICAYUNE, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case

On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Two killed in Pearl River County crash

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11. Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett

Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
an17.com

CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges

On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Two die in fatal crash on Highway 11

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gail Fontenot, 35, of Picayune, MS, and passenger Jose Cardenas, 29, of Picayune, MS, was traveling South on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Gail Fontenot and Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the crash.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
JONES COUNTY, MS

