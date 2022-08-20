Read full article on original website
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
WDAM-TV
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co. Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of the man who died Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Cheif Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official...
KNOE TV8
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
WLOX
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
Northshore cops chase stolen vehicle, arrest felon
Covington Police booked a suspect into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday after a chase Saturday. “A Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
Man arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle on US Highway 190
NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested after a police pursuit on US Highway 190, according to the Covington Police Department. Covington Police say they attempted to pull over Jeremy March, of Hammond, for making an illegal U-turn in a pickup truck. March refused to pull over, which led the officer to pursue.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case
On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
WLOX
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
WLOX
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11. Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
an17.com
CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
WLOX
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
Picayune Item
Two die in fatal crash on Highway 11
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gail Fontenot, 35, of Picayune, MS, and passenger Jose Cardenas, 29, of Picayune, MS, was traveling South on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Gail Fontenot and Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the crash.
Picayune Item
California man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
Gulfport, Miss. — A Lemon Grove, California man pled guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 31,...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
