ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

EPB launches 25-gig internet community-wide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — EPB says it is launching the fastest residential internet service available anywhere in the country. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says with this new internet speed Chattanooga has the potential to unlock cutting edge technical innovation. With this internet speed students, businesses, and workers will have the fastest internet we have ever seen says Mayor Kelly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Catoosa County, GA
Catoosa County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
WTVC

Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX. Shayla Willis introduces us to HOTWORX. HOTWORX offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts. Members achieve their fitness goals with 3D training- a powerful combination of heat, infrared energy, and exercise. Stay connected with HOTWORX. (423)...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
WTVC

Fire damages home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Fire heavily damaged the top story of a home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Crooked Cove Way. (Note: the embed below does not show the exact address):
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Kavon Collier and 23-year-old Eric Dodds have both been charged with the murder of Dakota Bradshaw.
ROSSVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WTVC

Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle

SIGNAL Mountain, Tenn. — Ralph Mann and Kitty Castellanet talks about how the Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle event on Labor Day, September 5th. Lions will be serving BBQ for in person sit down meals and drive-thru bulk sales on Labor Day, Sept 5th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Raffle Drawing will begin at 1:00 PM.
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
WTVC

2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser

CHARLESTON, Tenn. — Lydia Brannen and Paula Bacon talk about the 2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser, is set for Saturday, September 17th at 11am at the Hoyt Berry Municipal Park in Charleston, Tenn. Proceeds benefit the Harbor Safe House in Cleveland, TN, a non-profit providing emergency shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and pretty much any basic need for people fleeing from domestic or sexual violence.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy