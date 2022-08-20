Read full article on original website
Hamilton County footing the bill for school lunches as inflation raises prices
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inflation: It’s brought up our gas prices and made finding an affordable apartment difficult. Now, it’s increasing school lunch prices and Hamilton County is footing the bill. Hamilton County Schools have seen a substantial growth in school meal costs this year. “We're paying...
Former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 statutory rape charges in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — A former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night. An indictment says Hammontree is accused of using his position to...
Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
EPB launches 25-gig internet community-wide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — EPB says it is launching the fastest residential internet service available anywhere in the country. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says with this new internet speed Chattanooga has the potential to unlock cutting edge technical innovation. With this internet speed students, businesses, and workers will have the fastest internet we have ever seen says Mayor Kelly.
Update: Detective-commissioner, THP trooper an aerial mission at time of helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Wednesday, evening):. Sheriff Bo Burnett tells us that Russell and Blansett were on an aerial mission searching for marijuana fields at the time of the helicopter crash. He says this is a routine thing that is done every year. UPDATE (Wednesday, noon):. We have...
Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
Old mill fire in Rossville to keep roads closed, firefighters busy through the day Tuesday
ROSSVILLE, Ga — UPDATE:. Walker County spokesman Joe Legge says it took firefighters from several departments five hours to get the fire under control. This happened at the old Coats American building. When firefighters arrived at about 2:30 a.m., about 30 percent of the structure was gone. Fire investigators...
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX. Shayla Willis introduces us to HOTWORX. HOTWORX offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts. Members achieve their fitness goals with 3D training- a powerful combination of heat, infrared energy, and exercise. Stay connected with HOTWORX. (423)...
Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Thursday):. The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced funeral arrangements for THP pilot Sgt. Lee Russell on Thursday. Visitation begins this Saturday, from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at Brummitt Funeral Home in McKenzie, Tennessee. On Sunday, visitation continues from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Long Heights Baptist Church in...
False report prompts heavy police response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone falsely reported to police a shooting that happened at the home of 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning. Rep. Greene shared the news on her Twitter page Wednesday morning, saying "Last night, I was swatted just after...
Fire damages home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Fire heavily damaged the top story of a home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Crooked Cove Way. (Note: the embed below does not show the exact address):
2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Kavon Collier and 23-year-old Eric Dodds have both been charged with the murder of Dakota Bradshaw.
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle
SIGNAL Mountain, Tenn. — Ralph Mann and Kitty Castellanet talks about how the Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle event on Labor Day, September 5th. Lions will be serving BBQ for in person sit down meals and drive-thru bulk sales on Labor Day, Sept 5th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Raffle Drawing will begin at 1:00 PM.
Chattanooga Fire Department responds to residential structure fire on Fisk Avenue
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It happened in the 6000 block of Fisk Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The responding crews saw heavy fire and smoke...
2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — Lydia Brannen and Paula Bacon talk about the 2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser, is set for Saturday, September 17th at 11am at the Hoyt Berry Municipal Park in Charleston, Tenn. Proceeds benefit the Harbor Safe House in Cleveland, TN, a non-profit providing emergency shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and pretty much any basic need for people fleeing from domestic or sexual violence.
"I don't feel represented:" Chattanooga groups react to Tennessee's abortion trigger law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly half a century, Tennesseans who are anti-abortion had a major win. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, several states had “trigger laws” set to go into effect at some point after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Tennessee's Human...
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release.
School bus driver facing 42 charges, including DUI, after crashing while taking kids home
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County school bus driver is in custody after crashing the bus he was driving while taking kids home from school. Georgia State Patrol says 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker was driving down Fortner Road at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when he drove off the road and into a ditch near McGinnis Acres.
