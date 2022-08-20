ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County Executive Constantine declares monkeypox a public health emergency

By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
KOMO News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

‘We take this disease seriously’: Many exhibits remain closed due to bird flu concerns in Washington

SEATTLE — Avian influenza, also called bird flu, has infected birds across the United States, including more than 2,100 cases that have been detected in Washington state. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected in Washington on May 5 in a small backyard flock in Pacific County. HPAI is a strain of avian influenza (H5N1) that’s very contagious and deadly among chickens. The most recent case in Washington was detected in Kitsap County on Aug. 17, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

WA man hospitalized with first locally contracted human case of anaplasmosis

WASHINGTON — A Washington man is now in the hospital after being diagnosed with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis. Leaders with the Department of Health said a Whatcom County man in his 80's was hospitalized after working in brush in Mason County. The DOH said that's where the man was likely bitten by an infected tick.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
lynnwoodtimes.com

Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit receives $3.87 million grant to purchase electric buses, related infrastructure, and training

Pierce Transit press release. The Federal Transit Administration has awarded Pierce Transit a $3.87 million Low or No Emission Vehicle (“Low-No”) grant to purchase three battery electric, zero-emission buses, and related charging infrastructure, plus provide employee training. Pierce Transit applied for the competitive grant earlier this year, and the award was recommended by US Senator Maria Cantwell; Representatives Marilyn Strickland, Derek Kilmer and Adam Smith; Steilacoom Mayor Dick Muri; the Washington State Department of Transportation; Lakeview Light and Power; and Tacoma Public Utilities. The Low-No grant program, which aims to increase the number of zero-emission transit vehicles on America’s roads, was recently expanded due to passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive

This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Dow Constantine
KOMO News

City of Seattle releases downtown recovery statistics online

SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts are in full swing for downtown Seattle businesses as tourists return to the Emerald City. But many have asked how are those efforts going and the City of Seattle is now helping you track them. Seattle started publishing monthly updates online for...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey okays plans for 300 residences at Hicks Lake

The Lacey City Council has adopted the hearings examiner’s recommendation to approve two proposed residential projects along Hicks Lake, which are planned to include more than 300 housing units. Following the quasi-judicial process, the council decided during yesterday’s council meeting in front of residents who brought placards to express...
LACEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Monkeypox Virus#King County Executive#Politics Local
myedmondsnews.com

Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
SEATTLE, WA
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
REDMOND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy