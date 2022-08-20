ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97ZOK

Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated

Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
ARCOLA, IL
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot rips into Bailey for calling Chicago a 'hellhole'

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is slamming the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Lightfoot is upset over Darren Bailey's choice words for the city where more than one-fifth of the state’s residents live. "Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
EAST ALTON, IL
Magic 95.1

Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
CHICAGO, IL

