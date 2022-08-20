Read full article on original website
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
See the list of Chicago monuments a city advisory panel recommends should be taken downJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
starvedrock.media
Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Illinois from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot rips into Bailey for calling Chicago a 'hellhole'
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is slamming the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Lightfoot is upset over Darren Bailey's choice words for the city where more than one-fifth of the state’s residents live. "Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a...
Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind
Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
wjpf.com
Candidates for Illinois governor appeal to voters with 80 days before election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — With around 80 days until Illinois’ gubernatorial election, the major party candidates are laying out their plans for if they are elected. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this past week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
Magic 95.1
Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
