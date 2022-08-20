Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Man facing assault charges after police allege he poured degreaser into coworker's drink
A man is charged after he allegedly put degreaser into a coworker’s drink while at work. Back on Aug. 7, police were called to Redbeard’s in downtown Pittsburgh. The bar's manager told police one of his employees may have been harmed by another employee, Gregory Evans. When the...
wtae.com
Police search for person who fired shots at another vehicle on I-376 on-ramp near Wilkinsburg
PITTSBURGH — State police are searching for the person who fired shots at a vehicle along the on-ramp to I-376 westbound near Wilkinsburg. The incident happened around 11:35 a.m. Saturday on the ramp from Route 30. State police said it started when a grey sedan, possibly a Chevy, came...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused in fatal North Braddock shooting
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal Aug. 14 shooting in North Braddock. Jamir Washington-Morgan, 20, is facing charges of criminal homicide. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the area of Baldridge...
Jury sought for death penalty trial in Pittsburgh fire that killed 3
PITTSBURGH — Jury selection has begun for the death penalty trial of a man accused of having set a fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago. Forty-five-year-old Martell Smith faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
WFMJ.com
Grove City woman arrested after allegedly biting roommate's toddler
A Grove City, PA woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly biting her roommate's toddler. On August 9th, police were called to the 300-block of Center Street to assist Mercer Children and Youth Services with a report of a juvenile with a bite mark on their arm. After investigating,...
wtae.com
Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose
A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
wtae.com
Video from mini-mart cameras of trooper confrontation, shooting shown during suspect's hearing
BEAVER, Pa. — Damian Bradford, now 41, walked into a Beaver County courtroom to face a judge on Monday, less than two years after his release from prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot 17 years ago. Bradford is charged with attempted homicide after police say he shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
One Dead, 24-Year-Old in Critical Condition in McKees Rocks Shooting
MCKEES ROCKS, PA – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition and another has died...
Local sports bar employee accused of putting heavy duty degreaser into coworker’s drink
PITTSBURGH — A local man is facing charges after police said he put heavy duty degreaser in his coworker’s drink while working at a Pittsburgh sports bar. The alleged poisoning attempt happened at Red Beards Sports Bar at 144 6th Street in downtown Pittsburgh. According to the criminal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large
Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment. Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported. The little...
wtae.com
32-year-old man killed in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
Moving vehicle shot at while traveling on Parkway West, state police say
PITTSBURGH — A moving vehicle was shot at while it was traveling on the Parkway West, state police say. Troopers said a vehicle was sideswiped by a gray sedan on Route 30 and Ardmore Boulevard at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. A passenger in the vehicle that was hit...
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
92-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in Butler County car crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Clay Township. According to the Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. around 1115 W Sunbury Road (State Route 308) on Friday. Police said a Hyundai Santa...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne man found shot inside vehicle in McKeesport dies
Authorities have identified a man who died after being found shot late Thursday in McKeesport. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Maricco Randolph, 32, of Duquesne. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Versailles Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.
Comments / 6