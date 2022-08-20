ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMJ.com

Grove City woman arrested after allegedly biting roommate's toddler

A Grove City, PA woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly biting her roommate's toddler. On August 9th, police were called to the 300-block of Center Street to assist Mercer Children and Youth Services with a report of a juvenile with a bite mark on their arm. After investigating,...
GROVE CITY, PA
wtae.com

Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose

A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large

Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

32-year-old man killed in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne man found shot inside vehicle in McKeesport dies

Authorities have identified a man who died after being found shot late Thursday in McKeesport. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Maricco Randolph, 32, of Duquesne. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Versailles Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.
MCKEESPORT, PA

