As Russia’s attack on Ukraine neared its six-month mark on Aug. 24, 2022, The Conversation asked Patrice McMahon to share her observations about how Poland is responding to the arrival of around 2 million Ukrainian refugees. McMahon, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who studies humanitarianism and nongovernmental organizations, spent five weeks in Poland in the summer of 2022 conducting on-the-ground research. Where did you go and what did you see? I went to Poznań, Lublin, Warsaw, Krakow and several smaller cities along the Poland-Ukraine border to see the places where the largest numbers of refugees had arrived. It’s...

