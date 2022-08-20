ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Ukrainian families kicked out by UK hosts... because Whitehall cash never came: More than 1,300 refugees are now listed as either homeless or at 'high risk' of breakdown with host

Ukrainian refugees are being evicted by their host families because of payment delays to the Government’s flagship Homes for Ukraine scheme. Some 1,335 people who fled to the UK after Vladimir Putin’s invasion are now listed as either homeless or at high risk because of a breakdown in relations with their sponsor.
HOMELESS
The Conversation U.S.

Poland's warm welcome to about 2 million Ukrainian refugees draws global praise, but it might not be sustainable

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine neared its six-month mark on Aug. 24, 2022, The Conversation asked Patrice McMahon to share her observations about how Poland is responding to the arrival of around 2 million Ukrainian refugees. McMahon, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who studies humanitarianism and nongovernmental organizations, spent five weeks in Poland in the summer of 2022 conducting on-the-ground research. Where did you go and what did you see? I went to Poznań, Lublin, Warsaw, Krakow and several smaller cities along the Poland-Ukraine border to see the places where the largest numbers of refugees had arrived. It’s...
HOMELESS
DOPE Quick Reads

'Angel of Mostar' Risks it All Again-Recently Rescues 164 Frightened Ukrainian Women and Children from War-Torn Country

Sally Becker, nicknamed 'Angel of Mostar,' is known best for her "selfless work during the Bosnian War in the 1990s." Founder of the British charity, Save A Child, Becker successfully saved 54 orphans and their guardians this past March, safely getting them out of Ukraine. Following that evacuation, Becker returned to Dnipro to help additional families. She received the green light to assist from the country's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna. [i]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Dixon, IL
Government
City
Dixon, IL
City
Rockford, IL
International Business Times

Russian Activist Army Admits To Bombing, Killing Daughter Of Putin's 'Spiritual Guide' To War

A Russian activist army has claimed responsibility for the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "spiritual guide" Aleksandr Dugin, according to Russian authorities Sunday. Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said the National Republican Army (NRA) claimed responsibility...
MILITARY
Business Insider

A top Russian official was so sure of a quick win in Ukraine that he picked the Kyiv apartment he wanted before the invasion started, report says

The Washington Post obtained Russian communications intercepted by Ukraine and other countries. Some were from a senior officer who before the invasion appeared to pick a Kyiv apartment he wanted. Officials said Russia was so sure of a quick win that it picked Ukrainian lodging for its personnel. Before the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukrainian#Russian
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Homeless
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy