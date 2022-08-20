(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 25,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, reflecting a 5 percent drop in cases from the Friday before, August 12th, 2022. The new weekly numbers also include 56 additional deaths in Illinois. The CDC numbers show there are 42 counties in the High Community Level, that’s the same as the week before. There are now 39 counties in the Medium Level, which is down from 48 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are in the Low Community Level. However, while the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases are dropping, the number of local cases are going up. The downstate area counties now on the High Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Wayne, and Wabash. Those on the Medium Level list include Effingham, Fayette, Marion, and White. All the numbers are available on the dph.illinois.gov website.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO