Illinois State

Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Illinois enacts loan repayment program for behavioral health specialists

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program was signed into law, the application now has enough funding to go live. Eligible applicants can receive annual awards up to four years in total, based on their position and remaining student loan balance.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 25,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, reflecting a 5 percent drop in cases from the Friday before, August 12th, 2022. The new weekly numbers also include 56 additional deaths in Illinois. The CDC numbers show there are 42 counties in the High Community Level, that’s the same as the week before. There are now 39 counties in the Medium Level, which is down from 48 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are in the Low Community Level. However, while the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases are dropping, the number of local cases are going up. The downstate area counties now on the High Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Wayne, and Wabash. Those on the Medium Level list include Effingham, Fayette, Marion, and White. All the numbers are available on the dph.illinois.gov website.
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois

Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
CHICAGO, IL
Student loan help for Illinois mental health professionals available through new program

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals can apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state-funded program. According to a news release, the Community Based Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is a joint effort from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Services mental health division.
COVID numbers in Illinois continue declines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to be lower in Illinois, along with the number of counties most at risk of spreading the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 25,084 new cases of COVID were reported in Illinois in the week ending Friday. That’s down more than 5,000 from the week before.
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
Illinois EPA stopping household hazardous waste collection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – For the first time in over 20 years, the Illinois EPA is suspending hazardous waste collections programs temporarily.  Agency officials announced Monday that the current disposal facility in Ohio they send hazardous waste to had a fire in July and can’t incinerate any waste. Officials estimate the facility won’t be operational […]
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?

One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
EAST ALTON, IL
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: IDOT releases multi-year transportation improvement plan

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has released its latest Multi-Year Improvement Program, the plan of all road construction projects to be conducted between 2023 and 2028. The plan is rolled over annually and updated as existing projects are completed and new needs arise, but it gives us an opportunity to see what IDOT’s priorities for road construction and other transportation projects will be for the coming years.

