Lake Charles American Press

Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Greater St. Mary’s hosts back to school community fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted its back to school community fair providing free food, backpacks with school supplies and hair cuts for boys. The missionary said the event was intended to help parents and students in need of support as students are...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory rescinded in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory for the City of Sulphur in the affected areas from Maplewood Drive to Oakley Drive and Palermo Drive to Sylvan Oaks Drive has been rescinded, Sulphur City Hall said. Water samples were tested by the Louisiana Department of Health and tested negative...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bishop responds to complaints about Sacred Heart plans

The Diocese of Lake Charles has been under heat after the publication of several letters to the editor in the American Press, citing alleged discrimination against marginalized groups. This controversy began with the announcement of the demolition of the gym and rectory of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the weekend, the best athletes in Pro Watercross have been right in our backyard. Well as you may have guessed, it’s a lot like Motorcross, but it happens on the water with athletes who compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. And it was a big weekend for the sport here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory rescinded in West Oak Lane area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said. The advisory was issued following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Creole Waterworks asks customers to conserve water

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Creole Waterworks is asking customers to conserve water, due to a power outage. Creole Waterworks says it has not been given an estimated time of restoration by Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative.
CREOLE, LA
KPLC TV

Dedication held for I-10 widening through Sulphur

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - State officials gathered in Sulphur Friday to cut the ribbon on the $45.5 million widening project on I-10 in Sulphur. I-10 was widened from three to four lanes between I-210 and La. Hwy 108, a project started in January 2020. The Maple Fork Bridges were also replaced, and new drainage, median barriers and striping were put into place.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2022. Malik Kalvon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Eric Dillon Dickinson,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Sports Person of the Week - Kenzie Hudler

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week, our Sports Person of the Week, is South Beauregard football signal caller, Kenzie Hudler. Hudler’s father, Dwight Hudler, is the head football coach of the Knights, and decided he wanted to have a signal caller on the sidelines this season to make it easier on his team rather than running back and forth to the sideline.
LONGVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident

Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Historic City Hall presents “Love Your Selfie”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center with the help of the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will be presenting a series of pop-up “selfie” studios created by local artists. The Historic City Hall says the studios will be...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict

Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope. After 17 long months of...
DRY CREEK, LA

