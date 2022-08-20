ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fans geared up for Saturday’s IndyCar race

By Brian Ledford
 3 days ago

MADISON, Ill. – The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

“These guys are some of the best athletes in the world,” said Andy Deloughrey of Indianapolis, Indiana. “Their neck muscles and their chest muscles and their core has to be incredibly strong to be able to withstand the G-forces at these speeds.”

The missive for the 26 teams competing this weekend is finding the right combination for victory within these multi-million dollar machines. It’s not easy to do when traveling at over 170 MPH.

“Oh, it’s just amazing that they can even go that fast and make the turns without losing it into the wall or anything like that,” said Richard Kellar of Jefferson City.

“Being able to run that close together and the speeds and the endurance, it’s just insane,” said Travis Coomer of Mt. Vernon.

There’s been plenty of parity within the series. Out of the fourteen IndyCar races held this season, eight different drivers have collected checkered flags. Will Power (Team Penske) holds the pole position following Friday’s qualification round.

The green flag drops for the 260-lap feature Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

