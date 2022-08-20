good, perhaps this will lead to more oversight over DHS. some cases go very well, but others fall through the cracks and no child deserves that.one way we can help is to volunteer as a CASA, court appointed special advocate. you are only assigned to 1-3ish kids at once, visit the kids each month, review all the records, interview everyone involved, hear what the child wants, talk with the caseworker, track the progress of the parents, observe the foster placement during visits for any potential abuse or safety issues, and then come to a conclusion on what would be in that child's best interests amd report it to the judge. it takes a few months of training, but in this way you can make sure that the few children you're assigned to are being treated well, be an extra set of eyes on DHS to follow up on services for the children, and advocate for their best interests.
