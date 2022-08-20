Beyoncé Rocks Skin-Tight Mini Dress in Stunning New Photos

Beyoncé is forever that girl.

In a new series of photos shared to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 19), Queen Bey is wearing a gorgeous Nensi Dojaka velvet long sleeved mini dress from the designer’s fall/winter 2022 collection. She completed the outfit with a draped bra, tulle leggings with cut outs, sleek black shades, red nails and long blonde locks. She’s also holding a sparkling black clutch that has “C—y” written on a Texas license plate, as an homage to her home state.

See the snaps here . To soundtrack the photo series, Bey chose her Renaissance track, “Pure/Honey,” which repeats the word “c—y” over and over.

The album, which dropped on July 29 via Columbia Records, blasted in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall. Renaissance – Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album – is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30 , which ruled for its first six weeks on the list (charts dated Dec. 4, 2021-Jan. 8, 2022).

Meanwhile, “ Break My Soul ,” the lead single from Renaissance , rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 , gifting Queen Bey her eighth chart-topper as a soloist and her 12th overall.