Monroe County, FL

Bale of suspected cocaine weighing 70lbs washes ashore in South Florida

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Monroe County, FL - A bale of suspected cocaine weighing 70 pounds was recovered off the coast of Florida by officials.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the bale, wrapped in plastic and containing smaller packages, was labeled with a green sticker that read "100%."

The narcotics were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

This is the second time this week where tens-of-pounds of drugs were found off the coast of Florida after 55 lbs of drugs were found on Saturday.

