Frank Reich Confirms Starter at Left Tackle
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirms the team has made a decision on the starting left tackle.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Takes Another Swipe at Carson Wentz
A few months ago, the owner called last year’s season with the quarterback a “mistake.”
‘I just don’t care’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets brutally honest at potentially shattering NFL records next season
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
Steelers Hopeful Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Marking New Step Toward Trade
Roquan Smith makes a move, marking a new step for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
CBS Sports
Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
Locked On Colts: Peter King Talks Quarterback Situation, Offseason Moves
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach are joined by legendary NFL journalist Peter King, who discusses the interesting position the Colts are now in with Sam Ehlinger as well as his thoughts on the team's offseason moves. The guys also discuss what they want to see in this final week of training camp and the preseason.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones: Leads scoring drive Friday
Jones completed four of eight passes for 61 yards and gained seven yards on his only carry in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The second-year quarterback handled the first three possessions for the Patriots before calling it a night, and while Jones didn't post noteworthy numbers, he did lead the offense on an 81-yard drive that culminated in a Ty Montgomery TD plunge. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Jones will likely see a little more action to prepare for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start
Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return
McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
NBC Sports
10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2
CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: No action in Friday's win
Pierce did not log a carry or target during the Texans' 24-20 preseason win over the Rams on Friday night. There was no shortage of buzz around the rookie fourth-round pick following his five-carry, 49-yard performance against the Saints in the preseason opener, but head coach Lovie Smith opted to give his veteran backs the run of the ground game Friday. Pierce is battling Marlon Mack for the primary early-down role per Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 AM, and although the latter was more productive than in the opener with an eight-carry, 29-yard tally Friday, Pierce could conceivably lock in the No. 1 running back job with a strong enough showing in Thursday night's home preseason finale against the 49ers, which he'll presumably see action in.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Might be the lead back
Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Pierce didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Rams because the coach didn't need to see him play, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reports. The football world was looking to see if Pierce would line up with the first-team offense Friday...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Targeted deep by Mahomes
Moore didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington and added a one-yard punt return. Patrick Mahomes looked for Moore deep twice over the team's first two drives. Neither pass connected, though one of the plays was nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Moore's usage alongside the Chiefs' star quarterback is a promising sign regarding the rookie second-round pick's role, even if his chemistry with Mahomes still is developing at this point.
