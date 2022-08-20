ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Troubled Teaneck Man, 24, Fished From Hackensack River Has History Of Incidents

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Camwren T. Cole, 24, climbed out a bathroom window at his Teaneck home, then jumped into the river and began swimming. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who jumped into the Hackensack River and then fought responders who pulled him out has had a history of incidents, including a particularly violent attack that made local headlines.

Teaneck police went to the Kipp Street home of 24-year-old Camwren T. Cole shortly before 2 p.m. Friday after a caseworker requested a welfare check, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Police on both sides of the river are familiar with Cole.

Last year, he smashed windows at a Teaneck pediatric office and a neighboring dry cleaners with a hammer after asking people if they were Jewish.

Patients, their loved ones and staff locked themselves in various rooms that September day until officers arrived and seized him. Cole ended up spending six months in custody after being charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and weapons offenses.

Cole responded to police at his door on Friday by climbing out a bathroom window, making his way to the nearby river and jumping in.

They tried to convince Cole to return to shore, but he ignored them, witnesses said.

Firefighters from Hackensack and Teaneck put boats into the water and a Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force was summoned as Cole continued swimming downstream.

Rescue teams with boats from Oradell and Lyndhurst also responded.

Responders at one point got to Cole, but he fought his way back into the water, witnesses said.

They finally subdued the struggling suspect, then brought him to a Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance near the Court Street Bridge in Hackensack.

It was a little after 3:30 p.m., an hour and a half after the ordeal began.

Cole was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus in police custody. It wasn't immediately clear whether any charges would be filed.

Jill Balsam
2d ago

So here's one of those "red flag" situations. This guy is a powder keg waiting to explode. And when he does, everyone is going to wonder how he slipped through the cracks.

toma3729
2d ago

Great perception and maybe it should be followed up to see what our illustrious prostitutors office is going to do. They are hell bent on bail and criminal offense reform.I’ll bet he is taken to New Bridge for observation and out in ten days. He “will” attack again just like every criminal you see in the news that has dozens of previous arrests.

Tara Martin
3d ago

Lawd how mercy.... we need additional help for those that are mentally disabled...disabled.... Let's call Governor Murphy and let him know!!!

