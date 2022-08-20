ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

TWC: July 2022 marked lowest unemployment rate since pre-pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA

LISSIE, Texas (Nexstar) — Months of triple-digit temperatures and little rain across Texas are affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers. For Tim Gertson, it’s costing him thousands. “The consequence to me personally is around the tune $150,000 to $200,000 in lost profit,” Gertson said. “As droughts worsen and...
Welcomed rains fell across the South Plains region over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend. Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches. The heaviest...
LUBBOCK, TX

