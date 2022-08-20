Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Judge says suspect in killing, dismembering does not have intellectual disability
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has denied a claim that a man accused of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man has an intellectual disability. In a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Judge David Zent denied a petition for intellectual disability for Mathew J. Cramer II. The court appointed a forensic psychiatrist to examine Cramer last month, at a cost of $5,500 on taxpayers.
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Police Alert Residents To Thefts From Autos
Warsaw Police Department has experienced two separate rashes of theft from automobiles and auto thefts over the last two weekends. Initial investigation leads WPD to believe that these thefts are occurring with multiple suspects operating in the city as well as in the county at the same time, according to a news release from the WPD.
WOWO News
FWPD warns of Facebook Marketplace scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are warning of a Facebook Marketplace scam. Police say individuals using the profiles of “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out of town victims. They say contact victims that are selling items such as PlayStation consoles or shoes on the platform and arrange to meet them in Fort Wayne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Court docs: woman charged with child neglect in death of 7-month-old
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman is facing multiple felony charges for child neglect stemming from a February case where a 7-month-old child died after being found with blood, scabs and abrasions around the child’s private parts, as well as an abrasion on the right temple.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Parents charged in death of 15-day-old child who they allowed to sleep with them
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are facing felony neglect charges in connection to the death of their 15-day-old son, who died after sleeping in their bed with them, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged Zachary Shaw and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
WISH-TV
Plea deal struck in 2021 slaying of woman, 82, in Steuben County
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal. Court records show that under the deal, 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown would...
abc57.com
Jury convicts Jordan Wolf in murder of Forrest Howard
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A jury found Jordan Wolf guilty of killing Forrest Howard on Friday, according to court records. The jury deliberated just two hours, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth. Wolf was found guilty of one count of murder by the jury and pleaded guilty...
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2020 attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who shot another man at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex more than two years ago has been found guilty. A jury found Gregory Vaughn , Jr., 33, guilty of Attempted Murder and Theft of a Firearm in the March 3, 2020, shooting along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex that left Anthony Davis, Jr. injured.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Scammer uses ‘Play Money’ to purchase items on Facebook Marketplace
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) wants to alert Facebook Marketplace users about a scam involving fake money. The FWPD says people with the profiles “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out-of-town Facebook Market users that are selling Play Stations or shoes. The meet is made in Fort Wayne where the buyer uses fake money to purchase the item, FWPD says.
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
WANE-TV
Medical condition suspected in fatal DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
WANE-TV
Both parents of 9-year-old who shot himself now charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both parents of a 9-year-old boy who shot himself with a handgun in a home earlier this year are now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors charged the boy’s mother, Shonese Prince-Little, with a Level 3 felony count...
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 1:29 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding a problem. Once officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
WANE-TV
Meth dealer handed 14 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wawaka man arrested after a high-speed chase last year was sentenced in federal court to 14 years for dealing meth. Sterling Bastin, 56, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine in U.S. District Court. His sentence in federal court includes 5 years of supervised release.
Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash
- Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
Comments / 2