PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 22
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region.
The Erie County schedule is:
|Activity
|Municipalities
|State Route
|Common Road Name
|Crack Sealing
|Union Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Amity Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Concord Township
|SR 2018
|Lovell Road
|Sweeping
|Wayne Township
|SR 0006
|Route 6
|Union Township
|SR 0006
|Route 6
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 0006
|Route 6
|Union Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Amity Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Waterford Township
|SR 0019
|Route 19
|Union Township
|SR 0197
|Route 197
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 0197
|Route 197
|Union Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Concord Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Union City Borough
|SR 2011
|Bridge Street
|Union City Borough
|SR 2032
|Market Street
|Brush Cutting
|City of Erie
|SR 4034
|Bayfront Parkway
|Shoulder Cutting
|Waterford Township
|SR 2006
|Wattsburg Road
|Union Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 2005
|Sturgis Road
|Union Township
|SR 2007
|Shreve Ridge Road
|Union Township
|SR 2002
|Old Meadville Road
|Pipe Replacement
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 2003
|Flatt Road
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 2004
|Wheelertown Road
|Union Township
|SR 2007
|Shreve Ridge Road
|Conneaut Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Manual Patching
|Greene Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Harborcreek Township
|SR 0531
|Route 531
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0089
|Route 89
|North East Township
|SR 0089
|Route 89
|Fairview Township
|SR 0020
|Route 20
|Waterford Borough
|SR 2006
|Third Street
|City of Corry
|SR 0426
|Route 426
|City of Corry
|SR 077
|Route 77
All work is weather dependent.
All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.
