ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 22

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNSbU_0hO8VUOE00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name
Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8
Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8
Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8
Concord Township SR 2018 Lovell Road
Sweeping Wayne Township SR 0006 Route 6
Union Township SR 0006 Route 6
LeBoeuf Township SR 0006 Route 6
Union Township SR 0008 Route 8
Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8
Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8
Waterford Township SR 0019 Route 19
Union Township SR 0197 Route 197
LeBoeuf Township SR 0197 Route 197
Union Township SR 2010 Concord Road
Concord Township SR 2010 Concord Road
Union City Borough SR 2011 Bridge Street
Union City Borough SR 2032 Market Street
Brush Cutting City of Erie SR 4034 Bayfront Parkway
Shoulder Cutting Waterford Township SR 2006 Wattsburg Road
Union Township SR 0008 Route 8
LeBoeuf Township SR 2005 Sturgis Road
Union Township SR 2007 Shreve Ridge Road
Union Township SR 2002 Old Meadville Road
Pipe Replacement LeBoeuf Township SR 2003 Flatt Road
LeBoeuf Township SR 2004 Wheelertown Road
Union Township SR 2007 Shreve Ridge Road
Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N
Manual Patching Greene Township SR 0008 Route 8
Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8
Harborcreek Township SR 0531 Route 531
Greenfield Township SR 0089 Route 89
North East Township SR 0089 Route 89
Fairview Township SR 0020 Route 20
Waterford Borough SR 2006 Third Street
City of Corry SR 0426 Route 426
City of Corry SR 077 Route 77

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues work in north central Pennsylvania counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates The right lane of Route 2014 (E. Third Street) in Loyalsock Township will be closed today and tomorrow while a contractor performs construction work on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts. The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
City
Corry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Greenfield Township, PA
City
Meadville, PA
City
Mercer, PA
City
Wayne, PA
Erie County, PA
Sports
City
Fairview, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Concord Township, PA
County
Erie County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#The Week Of#Union Township Sr 0006#Waterford Township Sr#Leboeuf Township Sr
explore venango

Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Fair Crowns Sarah Lasko as Miss Crawford County

The Crawford County Fair, out of concern for the weather, moved the The Miss Crawford County Pageant indoors on Sunday evening. Four young ladies competed for the title to serve as an ambassador for the Crawford County Fair, Pennsylvania Youth and Agriculture. The winner is Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Cleanup underway following CelebrateErie

Cleanup is underway after what’s being called a successful return of thousands gathering downtown for CelebrateErie this past weekend. Here is more on the cleanup efforts. Over the weekend, thousands of people came to downtown Erie to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer after a two year hiatus. The City […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

State Police identify victim of fatal weekend accident on I-90

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who was killed in a weekend accident along a busy highway. According to PSP, the driver was identified as 63-year-old Frank Mitulski. Mitulski was pronounced dead at the scene. That accident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the one mile marker of I-90 near the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

10th annual Senior Living Expo underway at McDowell Intermediate

About a thousand seniors are back in “school” Monday, learning some tips and tricks for staying healthy. It’s the 10th annual Senior Living Expo being held at the McDowell Intermediate High School in Millcreek. It’s a popular event where healthcare companies talk about the latest trends in health care, giving seniors an opportunity to learn […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Phone scammer is not an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam. According to an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the office is warning that a scammer is impersonating a deputy and trying to get money or financial information. The post said the scammer may be using the name “Bill Smith.” It’s a scam. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Pennsylvania Drivers Get a Second Chance to Knock Points Off Their License

Pennsylvania drivers whose licenses have been suspended due to an accumulation of points on their records could get a second chance to avoid having their privileges pulled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing a new Driver Improvement School, or “D.I.S.” to which a driver with too many speeding or other moving violations on their record could be assigned to try to knock some points off their license.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy