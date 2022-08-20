Fargo School Board Vice President shares his reasons for flipping vote to reinstate Pledge of Allegiance

Read full article on original website
North Dakota Public Schools Will Once Again Recite Pledge of Allegiance to Begin Day
On Thursday, the Fargo Board of Education in North Dakota reversed its decision and will once again recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Last week, the board voted to cancel a previous edict that mandated public schools and governing bodies to recite the pledge. Lawmakers faced backlash for the decision, and have now reimplemented their original edict.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Abortion legal battle continues. Board member's stance on Pledge unchanged. Nurses consider strike.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: The latest on the legal fight to keep abortion services available in North Dakota. The Vice President of the Fargo School board says his stance has not changed when it comes to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Minnesota nurses considering strike.
Pledge of Allegiance reinstated by one North Dakota school board after backlash
One North Dakota school board voted to reinstate the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance before its board meetings following intense backlash.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Schools librarian awarded statewide grant
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Schools librarian has been awarded a statewide grant. North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that Callie Navarathne, a librarian in West Fargo’s Heritage Middle School, has been awarded a teacher innovation grant to expand the library’s “makerspace” for student projects.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New NDSU President Dr. David Cook expresses excitement and acknowledges challenges on first day of classes
(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU President David Cook is expressing excitement with students back on campus Monday for the first day of the fall semester. "You know a ton of energy, we've had students here since Saturday morning. We helped move them in, my wife and I did and then met a lot of parents. A lot of anxiety, a lot of excitement. I have kids of my own who are in college back in Kansas, so I kind of get all of those different emotions," said Cook.
kfgo.com
School district office vandalized with white nationalist poster
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Majority of Cass County, West Fargo businesses pass tobacco compliance checks
(Fargo, ND) -- Some mostly good news from the latest round of tobacoo compliance checks in the area. Ten of 13 West Fargo businesses, as well as 13 of 16 Cass County businesses recently passed the compliance checks this past week. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that the...
'We're way OK with saying gay': North Dakota school district recruiting Florida teachers
A North Dakota school district issued a letter showing support for Florida educators in the wake of HB 1577, or the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, extending an invitation to move up north and join them.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pilot project may help improve North Dakota water quality
(Bismarck, ND) -- A pilot program may help improve the quality of North Dakota's water. The Department of Environmental Quality is partnering with a private Fargo organization to pay landowners who demonstrate results in water conservation, regardless of how the results are achieved. A representative with the International Water Institute...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board reverses Pledge decision. Man charged with attempted murder. Game to benefit K9 Crew.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: An about face for the Fargo School board. They will recite the Pledge of Allegiance after all. Fargo police arrest a man on a charge of attempted murder. How a charity softball game will benefit children and teens with the K9 Crew.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo to require additional licenses for massage therapists next month
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new city requirement is creating some tension for massage therapists in Fargo. Starting next month, they will have to pay additional fees to keep their doors open. “We’re being penalized for doing legitimate therapeutic massage in lieu of those that are not,” Licensed...
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Island Park Pool officially closed until 2024
(Fargo, ND) -- This past weekend was your last to enjoy Island Park's pool for quite a while. The Fargo Park District says the pool will be closed all next year, with plans to re-open at the start of the 2024 season after several upgrades and construction is completed. The...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Chris Coste Joins To Discuss The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Clinching A Playoff Berth
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Chris Coste joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed the RedHawks punching the American Association's first playoff ticket and some of the storylines of the impressive season so far.
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
tarletonsports.com
Texans fight back to draw North Dakota State in program's first ever match
THIBODAUX, La. – It had been over a year in the making, but the Tarleton Women's Soccer program officially took the pitch for the first time on Thursday. And what a match it was. Midfielder Adriana Alonso-Gomez scored Tarleton's first ever goal in the 70th minute to even the...
