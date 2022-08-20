Fargo School Board Vice President shares his reasons for flipping vote to reinstate Pledge of Allegiance

(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU President David Cook is expressing excitement with students back on campus Monday for the first day of the fall semester. "You know a ton of energy, we've had students here since Saturday morning. We helped move them in, my wife and I did and then met a lot of parents. A lot of anxiety, a lot of excitement. I have kids of my own who are in college back in Kansas, so I kind of get all of those different emotions," said Cook.

