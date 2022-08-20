ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

New week, same weather story!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast. We’ll rinse and repeat Monday’s forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of rain over the next few days.
WCBD Count on 2

Why are crews repaving sections of I-26 again?

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) initiated a repaving project along a busy stretch of I-26 in North Charleston last year – so why are they repaving the same section of interstate again in 2022? SCDOT’s contractor worked last summer and fall to resurface the existing asphalt between the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: North Bridge reopened to traffic following crash

UPDATE: The North Bridge reopened to traffic shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. ___ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a vehicle collision with injuries on Cosgrove Ave Monday afternoon. According to CPD, the North Bridge was shut down to traffic as of 3:10 p.m. Details are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Lane, SC
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Vendors experience severe flooding at City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people shop at the Charleston City Market every day, but vendors say it’s not a pleasant shopping experience for anyone on days when it rains because of flooding. “I kept hearing the thunder,” Night Market vendor Shannon Curtis said, “and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash blocks lanes on S Main St in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – A road in Summerville is blocked Monday afternoon following a crash.  According to Summerville Police Department, a reported traffic collision blocked the roadway at S Main Street and Mary Street.  The report from SPD came in at 12:40 p.m.  Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates. 
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening.  According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire.  The boat was located on land at the owner’s home.   Officials say the […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Rodney King
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex.  Officials with North Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Abberly Crossing Apartments on Patriot Blvd at 1:00 p.m.   The department responded to reports of a fire at the apartment complex.  Limited details are available at this time. Count on […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“N” is for North Charleston

“N” is for North Charleston (Charleston County; 2020 population 113,886). The city once called the “North Area” by residents of Charleston has been much affected by its proximity to the older “city by the sea.” The irony is that the former service area and suburb, incorporated as recently as 1972--with even its name subordinated to Charleston--is the third largest city in South Carolina and the economic and geographic center of the state’s largest metropolitan area. In 1901 a United State naval base and shipyard located to the area and North Charleston grew with the navy yard. The area survived the closure of the naval base with the steady growth of a broad-based industrial and service economy. Today, North Charleston is home to the Charleston International Airport, two colleges, and a regional coliseum and convention center.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video

CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

