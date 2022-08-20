Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Charleston looking to invest $10M on 2nd phase of potential fix to flood-prone intersection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A potential fix now in the works for a downtown Charleston intersection plagued by longtime flooding issues could still take years before residents see major change. Before Monday afternoon’s rain, a woman who lives near the intersection of King and Huger Streets called the area “lakefront...
live5news.com
New week, same weather story!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast. We’ll rinse and repeat Monday’s forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of rain over the next few days.
Why are crews repaving sections of I-26 again?
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) initiated a repaving project along a busy stretch of I-26 in North Charleston last year – so why are they repaving the same section of interstate again in 2022? SCDOT’s contractor worked last summer and fall to resurface the existing asphalt between the […]
CPD: North Bridge reopened to traffic following crash
UPDATE: The North Bridge reopened to traffic shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. ___ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a vehicle collision with injuries on Cosgrove Ave Monday afternoon. According to CPD, the North Bridge was shut down to traffic as of 3:10 p.m. Details are […]
abcnews4.com
Increased traffic possible near JBC this week due to emergency response exercises
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials at Joint Base Charleston say vehicular and pedestrian traffic may be increased over the next two weeks as emergency response exercises are conducted. The exercises may occur between August 22 and Sept. 1. Officials warn the exercises may lead to possible traffic delays. "We...
Vendors experience severe flooding at City Market
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people shop at the Charleston City Market every day, but vendors say it’s not a pleasant shopping experience for anyone on days when it rains because of flooding. “I kept hearing the thunder,” Night Market vendor Shannon Curtis said, “and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, that […]
Crash blocks lanes on S Main St in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – A road in Summerville is blocked Monday afternoon following a crash. According to Summerville Police Department, a reported traffic collision blocked the roadway at S Main Street and Mary Street. The report from SPD came in at 12:40 p.m. Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates.
Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire. The boat was located on land at the owner’s home. Officials say the […]
Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
Crews extinguish structure fire in McClellanville Sunday night
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a house in McClellanville Sunday night. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews were dispatched to a home on Oyster Bay Road off Kit Hall Road around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities extinguished a fire in a grill on the back deck of the house. No […]
Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston apartment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex. Officials with North Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Abberly Crossing Apartments on Patriot Blvd at 1:00 p.m. The department responded to reports of a fire at the apartment complex. Limited details are available at this time. Count on […]
The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“N” is for North Charleston
“N” is for North Charleston (Charleston County; 2020 population 113,886). The city once called the “North Area” by residents of Charleston has been much affected by its proximity to the older “city by the sea.” The irony is that the former service area and suburb, incorporated as recently as 1972--with even its name subordinated to Charleston--is the third largest city in South Carolina and the economic and geographic center of the state’s largest metropolitan area. In 1901 a United State naval base and shipyard located to the area and North Charleston grew with the navy yard. The area survived the closure of the naval base with the steady growth of a broad-based industrial and service economy. Today, North Charleston is home to the Charleston International Airport, two colleges, and a regional coliseum and convention center.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video
CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond. The crash happened on […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston area man identified as victim in James Island sports bar shooting
JAMES ISLAND — A 27-year-old man from the Charleston area was shot to death outside a sports bar over the weekend. Trever Heyward Jr. died Aug. 20 at the scene, 1757 Grimball Road, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at around 2...
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
