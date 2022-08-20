ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith asks drivers to slow down to keep streets safer

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is asking drivers to slow down to increase safety on its streets. The city launched a new “Slow Streets Pilot Program”.

It started on August 19 in the Belle Grove Historic District and is aimed at promoting walkability and bikeability near schools, parks, and other popular community spots.

“With distracted driving becoming more and more of an issue it really sends that message, ‘Hey there are people walking in this area. There are people riding bikes, so I need to be careful when I’m driving my vehicle,'” said Michael Mings, mobility coordinator for the city of Fort Smith.

Several 15 mph signs have been put up throughout the Belle Grove neighborhood, and they’ll remain in place through November 15.

Residents can voice their opinions about the program here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

