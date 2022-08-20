ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Rainbow Warriors basketball releases non-conference schedule

By Hawaii Athletics
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMZc1_0hO8TkUY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oko2u_0hO8TkUY00

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Seven of UH’s non-conference games will be played at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, highlighted by the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The schedule also sees UH playing on O’ahu’s North Shore for the first-time ever, as well as a trip to Las Vegas.

“We are excited to be a part of events that will provide great experiences for both our student-athletes and fans,” head coach Eran Ganot said. “In addition to the the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, we now have the unique opportunity to play in the North Shore Classic. We’re also really excited for a trip to Las Vegas to play in front of our great fans on the mainland in a setting where we also compete for a conference championship.”

Rainbow Classic: UH opens the season with the 57th edition of the Outrigger Rainbow Classic….the Rainbow Warriors will play Mississippi Valley State opening night on Friday, Nov. 11…they’ll follow up with clashes against Eastern Washington (Nov. 13) and Yale (Nov. 14) in the round-robin tournament …both EWU and Yale were post-season teams last year, with Yale earning an NCAA Tournament bid…the Bulldogs will make their fourth appearance in the Rainbow Classic and first since 1988.

College Basketball Returns To Laie: UH will play in Laie’s Cannon Activities Center in back-to-back weekends…the ‘Bows take on Hawaii Pacific on Saturday, Nov. 19 in a neutral-site game…it will be UH’s first regular-season games ever on the BYU-Hawaii campus…the following Thanksgiving weekend, UH plays in the previously announced North Shore Classic…the ‘Bows will take on Sacramento State on Friday, Nov. 25 and will face either Southern Utah or Texas State the following day in the four-team, two-day tournament… Southern Utah and Texas State are a pair of 20-win programs that advanced to the postseason last season.

Back To The Ninth Island: The ‘Bows head to the Las Vegas area for the second straight year for non-conference play…UH will take on UNLV on Dec. 7 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson…the ‘Bows helped open up the Dollar Loan Center this past March in the Big West Tournament and will return there once again for the conference tournament in March 2023..last fall, UH split a pair of games in 2021 Las Vegas Classic held at the Orleans Arena.

First Time Opponent: Saint Francis University out of the Northeast Conference will pay a visit to the islands on Dec. 11….the Red Flash, out of Loretto, Pa., is one of only two non-conference opponents that UH has never faced…the other first-time opponent is Sacramento State out of the Big Sky Conference.

A Christmas Tradition: The Rainbow Warriors will conclude its non-conference slate with the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic…the eight-team tournament, run by ESPN Events, has been a staple since 2009, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID…UH will face Pepperdine in the opening round on Dec. 22 and will face either George Washington or Washington State the next day. Christmas Day wil find UH facing either Iona, Seattle, SMU or former WAC rival Utah State.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Basketball
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
Local
Hawaii College Basketball
Honolulu, HI
College Basketball
Honolulu, HI
Basketball
The Associated Press

Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — A packed Lamade Stadium, a national TV audience and an opposing pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in a regional final. That would trouble a lot of teams of 10- to 12-year-olds, but not Hawaii. Kekoa Payanal drove the third pitch over the fence in left, and Hawaii was on its way once again. Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. That’s 11-1 over Northwest, and 12-0 over Metro — specifically Massapequa Coast from Long Island — on Friday. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Warriors#Ncaa Tournament#Yale University#Las Vegas#The University Of Hawai I#The Simplifi#Stan Sheriff Center#O Ahu#Hawaiian Airlines#Eastern Washington#Ewu#Bulldogs
KHON2

Beat the School Jam 2022

It’s the first day of school for the University of Hawaii and we are checking to see what kind of impacts it will have on traffic and the student experiences. We sent Dallis Ontiveros over to report the latest and also catch up with students and staff on how they feel today.
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii

HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
NCAA
KHON2

Duke’s Ocean Fest returns to Waikīkī

It was in 1915 when the Godfather of Modern-Day Surfing Duke Kahanamoku first shared surfing with the world in a place called Freshwater Beach in Australia where interesting enough, there is a statue of the Duke overlooking the beach there.
HONOLULU, HI
recordpatriot.com

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Duke’s OceanFest Returns

After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, the Duke’s Ocean Fest is back in Waikiki. We sent Dallis Ontiveros to learn more about the return of the long lasting tradition and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku. To learn more about the list of events and how to participate, click here.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy