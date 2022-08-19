Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade has been named the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year, the league announced on Monday. This is the first time Wade has won the award, and as 2019's Coach of the Year, he is now the third person in the history of the league to have won both honors. Furthermore, Wade is the first Black executive to earn this award.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO