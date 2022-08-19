ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
ESPN

Joe Wieskamp rejoins San Antonio Spurs on 2-year, $4.4 million deal

Free agent wing Joe Wieskamp is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-year, $4.4 million deal, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. Wieskamp, who turns 23 on Tuesday, was a second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Iowa...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Yardbarker

Former Suns Forward Earl Clark Wins BIG3 Title

If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, a familiar face was present in the BIG3's championship game. Not only was he present, but he dominated. Earl Clark managed to score 22 points along with grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots in Trilogy's 51-35 victory over Power for their second consecutive title.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Chicago Sky's James Wade wins 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year Award

Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade has been named the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year, the league announced on Monday. This is the first time Wade has won the award, and as 2019's Coach of the Year, he is now the third person in the history of the league to have won both honors. Furthermore, Wade is the first Black executive to earn this award.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy