everythinglubbock.com
Work to begin on Ennis Street bridge project in Plainview this week
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Work on a $847,000 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the bridge on south Ennis Street in Plainview is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock will begin placing traffic control and construction signs on Aug. 22.
Clovis PD respond to fight, shots fired at Curry Co. fairgrounds
CLOVIS, NM— On Wednesday, law enforcement responded to a fight and possible shots fired call at the Curry County fairgrounds around 8:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department. After investigating, police determined there had been no shots fired, but confirmed the occurrence of a fight amongst a group of juveniles, […]
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
South Plains farmers hopeful for upcoming rain during drought
SHALLOWATER, Texas – Farmers across the South Plains took a hit this year due to the ongoing drought, but they are hopeful with a chance of rain in the forecast. “It’s been tough. Obviously, we’ve been limited on rainfall,” said Jeremiah Duenes, Farmer of Duenes farm. Duenes relied heavily on irrigation this year, even switching […]
1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
1 dead after fatal wreck in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died and others were seriously injured in a wreck Saturday evening in Curry County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads […]
Portales woman killed after neighbor hits her with trailer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbor’s flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]
Cannon Air Force Base airman dead after Sunday accident
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced Monday that an airman was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday. According to a news release from the Cannon Air Force Base, Brendan Carr, an airman first class of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, was killed in a motorcycle […]
