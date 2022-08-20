ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pick Six: Critical games dot the schedule as 2022 commences

The college football schedule offers a weekly selection of marquee games between top teams, and some will hit the ground running fast this year. Two Sept. 3 showdowns could shuffle the preseason AP Top 25 quickly as No. 5 Notre Dame, with new coach Marcus Freeman, visits No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Georgia — the defending national champion — plays No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Allegiant Stadium fire could be ominous for the Raiders’ season

A parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert could be ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders’ upcoming NFL season could go. While a scary parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium following The Weeknd concert Saturday night had everyone concerned, it feels a tad ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season might unravel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Hastings, MN
Sports
City
Chanhassen, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Chaska, MN
City
Hastings, MN
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: 1 Notable Team Remains Interested In Ndamukong Suh

The 2022 NFL season is three weeks away from its opening Sunday kickoff, but Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned. While the 35-year-old defensive tackle is still on the open market, at least one team remains interested. According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, the Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing Suh, but price...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Gridiron Football#Football Season#Gears#Football Team#American Football#The Minnesota State Fair#St Thomas Academy Cadets#Uw Eau Claire#Ashwaubenon High School
The Associated Press

Interceptions are 'raining' for improved 49ers secondary

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As stout as the San Francisco 49ers were defensively last season when that unit helped carry the team to the NFC title game, there was one glaring weakness on that side of the ball. The Niners struggled to take the ball away with interceptions with the most glaring example coming in the NFC championship game when Jaquiski Tartt dropped one in the fourth quarter against the Rams that could have helped seal a trip to the Super Bowl. Since the start of training camp this summer, those missed chances and dropped interceptions have turned into takeaways with the improved San Francisco secondary showing off ball-hawking skills in practice and the first two exhibition games. “You thirst for them every year. But sometimes when they come, they come and right now they’re raining,” cornerback Emmanuel Moseley said Monday. “We just have to catch the ones that are thrown to you and get the difficult ones. That’s what we’ve been doing. I just hope they keep coming.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PackerCentral

Confident Watson Hits Next Milepost

After missing the first two weeks of training camp, rookie Packers receiver Christian Watson caught a couple passes during the live portion of practice on Sunday.After missing the first two weeks of training camp, rookie Packers receiver Christian Watson caught a couple passes during the live portion of practice on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy