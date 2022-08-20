Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visitJoe MertensMinnesota State
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber Gibson
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Pick Six: Critical games dot the schedule as 2022 commences
The college football schedule offers a weekly selection of marquee games between top teams, and some will hit the ground running fast this year. Two Sept. 3 showdowns could shuffle the preseason AP Top 25 quickly as No. 5 Notre Dame, with new coach Marcus Freeman, visits No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Georgia — the defending national champion — plays No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta.
Allegiant Stadium fire could be ominous for the Raiders’ season
A parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert could be ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders’ upcoming NFL season could go. While a scary parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium following The Weeknd concert Saturday night had everyone concerned, it feels a tad ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season might unravel.
Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason win over Saints
The Green Bay Packers took an early lead on a Jordan Love touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs and then put away Friday night’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on a 51-yard touchdown run from quarterback Danny Etling. Results this time of year don’t really matter. The process does, especially for players fighting for roster spots.
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
Report: Green Bay Packers cut linebacker Chauncey Manac amid strong preseason
The Green Bay Packers have cut former Louisiana linebacker Chauncey Manac, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Manac totaled one tackle and one sack during the Packers’ preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Manac was picked up as an undrafted free agent back in...
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
Report: 1 Notable Team Remains Interested In Ndamukong Suh
The 2022 NFL season is three weeks away from its opening Sunday kickoff, but Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned. While the 35-year-old defensive tackle is still on the open market, at least one team remains interested. According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, the Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing Suh, but price...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders have traveled to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in their third pre-season game of the 2022 season.
Interceptions are 'raining' for improved 49ers secondary
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As stout as the San Francisco 49ers were defensively last season when that unit helped carry the team to the NFC title game, there was one glaring weakness on that side of the ball. The Niners struggled to take the ball away with interceptions with the most glaring example coming in the NFC championship game when Jaquiski Tartt dropped one in the fourth quarter against the Rams that could have helped seal a trip to the Super Bowl. Since the start of training camp this summer, those missed chances and dropped interceptions have turned into takeaways with the improved San Francisco secondary showing off ball-hawking skills in practice and the first two exhibition games. “You thirst for them every year. But sometimes when they come, they come and right now they’re raining,” cornerback Emmanuel Moseley said Monday. “We just have to catch the ones that are thrown to you and get the difficult ones. That’s what we’ve been doing. I just hope they keep coming.”
Projecting Packers' 53-man roster following preseason win over Saints
OFFENSE (25) WR (7): Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree. TE (4): Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Nate Becker. OL (9): Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Jake Hanson, Caleb Jones. NOTE:...
27 Vikings won't play in preseason game against 49ers
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints
Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the...
Confident Watson Hits Next Milepost
After missing the first two weeks of training camp, rookie Packers receiver Christian Watson caught a couple passes during the live portion of practice on Sunday.After missing the first two weeks of training camp, rookie Packers receiver Christian Watson caught a couple passes during the live portion of practice on Sunday.
