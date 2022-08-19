ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
just-food.com

Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment

The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
everythinglubbock.com

Work to begin on Ennis Street bridge project in Plainview this week

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Work on a $847,000 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the bridge on south Ennis Street in Plainview is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock will begin placing traffic control and construction signs on Aug. 22.
PLAINVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Clovis, NM USA

I was surprised to find a lovely heart hanging from a parking sign at the Retirement Ranches in Clovis, NM. When I first saw it I wondered if it was one of those things people leave for others to find, and it was! It was a nice finish for my visit to my mom.
CLOVIS, NM
theshelbyreport.com

Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
CBS News

Parts of Texas hit hard by flooding

Much of Texas is under a flash-flood warning. Some drivers had to be rescued from their cars as the deluge inundated roadways.
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
COLORADO STATE

Community Policy