Clovis, NM USA
I was surprised to find a lovely heart hanging from a parking sign at the Retirement Ranches in Clovis, NM. When I first saw it I wondered if it was one of those things people leave for others to find, and it was! It was a nice finish for my visit to my mom.
Work to begin on Ennis Street bridge project in Plainview this week
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Work on a $847,000 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the bridge on south Ennis Street in Plainview is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock will begin placing traffic control and construction signs on Aug. 22.
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
Cannon AFB: Airman killed in Portales motorcycle crash Sunday
The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:. CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron was killed in a motorcycle accident in Portales, New Mexico on August 21, 2022.
South Plains farmers hopeful for upcoming rain during drought
SHALLOWATER, Texas – Farmers across the South Plains took a hit this year due to the ongoing drought, but they are hopeful with a chance of rain in the forecast. “It’s been tough. Obviously, we’ve been limited on rainfall,” said Jeremiah Duenes, Farmer of Duenes farm. Duenes relied heavily on irrigation this year, even switching […]
Officials investigating fight, ‘mass-exit’ at Curry County Fair
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information about a Wednesday evening fight at the Curry County Fair, which may have contributed to a “mass-exit” by the crowd that resulted in several injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement was called to the south end of the midway at the […]
Police search for additional suspect in deadly shooting of Clovis teen
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Clovis Police Department was searching Friday for an additional suspect in a shooting that left 16-year-old Jesse Villanes-Lerma dead. 29-year-old Deionte Fannin was identified as the accomplice to 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock who was identified as the shooter. According to a press release, Whitlock was still at...
Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
Portales woman killed after neighbor hits her with trailer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbor’s flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]
2 wanted in connection to Aug. 14 Clovis shooting
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two men are wanted in connection with an August shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Clovis Police Department was called to an apartment building at 1100 Sycamore on Aug. 14 on a report of a gunshot victim. Police […]
1 dead after fatal wreck in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died and others were seriously injured in a wreck Saturday evening in Curry County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads […]
PHOTOS: BNSF releases info on Wednesday train derailment near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BNSF Railway Company confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a train derailed Wednesday morning northeast of Hereford. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound intermodal freight train derailed 17 cars around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to the train […]
