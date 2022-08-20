Exterior of Gresham Branch LibraryPhoto by Jerrod Moore. The Dekalb County Public Library System had humble beginnings, starting in Lithonia with Miss Lula Almand founding the Lithonia Public Library in 1907. Since then, that one library has flourished into the Dekalb County Public Library System, which now operates 22 library facilities throughout DeKalb County. As of 2019, the budget for the DeKalb County Public Library System was well over 19 million dollars. Unfortunately, it seems that not many of those dollars have matriculated to the Gresham Branch in Southeast DeKalb.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO