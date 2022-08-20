ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County

The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Revolutionary Report

Gresham Branch Library in DeKalb County in need of funding and TLC

Exterior of Gresham Branch LibraryPhoto by Jerrod Moore. The Dekalb County Public Library System had humble beginnings, starting in Lithonia with Miss Lula Almand founding the Lithonia Public Library in 1907. Since then, that one library has flourished into the Dekalb County Public Library System, which now operates 22 library facilities throughout DeKalb County. As of 2019, the budget for the DeKalb County Public Library System was well over 19 million dollars. Unfortunately, it seems that not many of those dollars have matriculated to the Gresham Branch in Southeast DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma

A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need. C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since. A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference. "So, Blankies 4 My...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
HENRY COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds

Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently. Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger. “We feel it’s important...
ATLANTA, GA
