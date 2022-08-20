Read full article on original website
Local school district to add speed cameras, urging drivers to slow down
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students around Georgia are headed back to school, and yet cameras are catching drivers blowing past stopped school buses. The district’s bus depot in Marietta showed Channel 2 what they’re adding to more school buses this year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
Gresham Branch Library in DeKalb County in need of funding and TLC
Exterior of Gresham Branch LibraryPhoto by Jerrod Moore. The Dekalb County Public Library System had humble beginnings, starting in Lithonia with Miss Lula Almand founding the Lithonia Public Library in 1907. Since then, that one library has flourished into the Dekalb County Public Library System, which now operates 22 library facilities throughout DeKalb County. As of 2019, the budget for the DeKalb County Public Library System was well over 19 million dollars. Unfortunately, it seems that not many of those dollars have matriculated to the Gresham Branch in Southeast DeKalb.
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma
A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need. C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since. A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference. "So, Blankies 4 My...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
Husband of missing lawyer denied bond for stalking children’s mother
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A Fulton County judge denied bond Friday on an aggravated stalking charge for a man who was acquitted last week of stalking in another county. That same man is also a person of interest in a missing-person case. Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, noted...
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
CBS 46
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds
Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents want safety changes on dangerous stretch of roadway
Residents say they want to see major changes to a busy stretch of roadway in Midtown after they say accidents are constant. Many say Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park has become a racetrack for careless drivers and is the cause for accidents weekly.
Authorities search for vehicle involved in deadly Barrow County hit and run
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol are looking to identify a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Highway 211 near the Huntington Trace subdivision. According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office believes the incident happened Saturday night...
After year-long pause, toll lane project back on track for GA 400
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — It has been a year since the Georgia Department of Transportation rejected a bid for the Georgia 400 toll project, but now it is back on track. The project calls for two toll lanes in each direction on GA 400, from the North Springs MARTA station in north Fulton County to McGinnis Ferry Rd.
CBS 46
Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently. Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger. “We feel it’s important...
