When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Updates School Guidance for COVID-19
ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to "test to stay" in school if exposed.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
wskg.org
Upstate New York Poison Center getting more calls about kids consuming marijuana edibles
WRVO – The number of young children getting into marijuana edibles is on the rise in upstate New York, and experts are warning families to keep a lid on any gummies, cookies, or other cannabis-containing food products. In 2019, the Upstate New York Poison Center got 10 calls about...
KIDS・
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
NBC New York
Limited Quarantining, No Test-to-Stay: NY Adopts CDC School Guidance
The days of testing to stay in school are over for New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday previewed the state's plans to adopt the latest CDC guidance pertaining to schools and COVID-19 public safety practices ahead of the academic year's start. The federal public health agency relaxed its guidelines...
localsyr.com
New weapons detection system will provide enhanced security at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– You may have been coming to the NYS Fair for years and you may even remember getting your bag searched or wanded down at the front gates, but times have changed and so has security. This year, fairgoers will see a new weapons detection system at...
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
wwnytv.com
New York State Fair starts this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last year it was a partial New York State Fair. The year before that there was no fair. This year, says interim fair director Sean Hennessey, all the animals are back, all the buildings will be open, and plenty of entertainment will be showcased. Watch...
N.Y. has new property tax relief. What about N.J.?
Q. New York has new protections to help seniors. Why doesn’t New Jersey follow in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s footsteps?. A. As you noted, each state has its own programs to help different groups of residents, including seniors. New Jersey has some, too. Our state has had the Homestead...
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
localsyr.com
‘No more test to stay,’ NYS aligns with CDC for COVID guidelines
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul said this school year the goal is to keep students in school so COVID-19 protocols will be different than in previous years. “When they are not in the classroom and the learning stops, traditional learning stops,” Hochul said. “It can be devastating...
chautauquatoday.com
New York State Classified as High Fire Risk, DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder
All of New York State is now at a high risk for fires, and State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. The high fire risk means that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. As of Friday, there were six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land. The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Here’s How to Get Into The NY State Fair For $3 & Other Ticket Tips!
Get ready because the Great New York State Fair begins this Wednesday, August 24th. There is still time to get your tickets. Not only can you get them for three dollars but there are also some helpful hints if you are heading out to Syracuse. There are Several Ticket Tips...
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!
Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
wnynewsnow.com
High Risk For Wildfire Danger In New York State, Use Of Campfires Are Cautioned
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging New Yorkers to practice safety when building campfires due to a High Risk for wildfires across the state. All of New York State is now at a High Risk for wildfires, meaning that...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
