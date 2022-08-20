ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

94.3 Lite FM

When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?

There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Updates School Guidance for COVID-19

ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to "test to stay" in school if exposed.
MENTAL HEALTH
Lite 98.7

New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
RETAIL
NBC New York

Limited Quarantining, No Test-to-Stay: NY Adopts CDC School Guidance

The days of testing to stay in school are over for New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday previewed the state's plans to adopt the latest CDC guidance pertaining to schools and COVID-19 public safety practices ahead of the academic year's start. The federal public health agency relaxed its guidelines...
EDUCATION
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WIBX 950

Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed

Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
ANIMALS
wwnytv.com

New York State Fair starts this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last year it was a partial New York State Fair. The year before that there was no fair. This year, says interim fair director Sean Hennessey, all the animals are back, all the buildings will be open, and plenty of entertainment will be showcased. Watch...
SYRACUSE, NY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

‘No more test to stay,’ NYS aligns with CDC for COVID guidelines

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul said this school year the goal is to keep students in school so COVID-19 protocols will be different than in previous years. “When they are not in the classroom and the learning stops, traditional learning stops,” Hochul said. “It can be devastating...
EDUCATION
chautauquatoday.com

New York State Classified as High Fire Risk, DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder

All of New York State is now at a high risk for fires, and State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. The high fire risk means that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. As of Friday, there were six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land. The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.
ENVIRONMENT
Big Frog 104

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!

Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE

