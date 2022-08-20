ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Poppy Marin
2d ago

As a former corrections officer I can tell you that the training is just as extensive if not more extensive than what police endure. Just to get hired you have to pass C.O.P.A.T. then later on you have to go through certification training with firearms and hand to hand combat and a full day of baton training. Then if you are selected for cell extraction team, there's more training. Raleigh is where central prison is located for the entire state. it is a processing center for new inmates and is a really large facility. Unfortunately the article didn't say what kind of training she was undergoing but it more than likely was physical.

Marie Tucker
3d ago

I'm very sorry to see this. I'm sending my prayers and 🙏 condolences to her family.

Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in Hillsborough homicide, waits extradition from Georgia

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia Monday in connection with a Hillsborough murder from Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Orange County deputies responded to a shooting Friday morning at the Heritage Apartments in Hillsborough to find Ulises Guadalpue Vasquez suffering...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WBTW News13

Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
APEX, NC
WNCT

NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
WBTV

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: moments ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19,...
POLITICS
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC

