Read full article on original website
Poppy Marin
2d ago
As a former corrections officer I can tell you that the training is just as extensive if not more extensive than what police endure. Just to get hired you have to pass C.O.P.A.T. then later on you have to go through certification training with firearms and hand to hand combat and a full day of baton training. Then if you are selected for cell extraction team, there's more training. Raleigh is where central prison is located for the entire state. it is a processing center for new inmates and is a really large facility. Unfortunately the article didn't say what kind of training she was undergoing but it more than likely was physical.
Reply(3)
11
Marie Tucker
3d ago
I'm very sorry to see this. I'm sending my prayers and 🙏 condolences to her family.
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Comments / 28