City of Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – On August 15, Frank Boykin joined the City of Tacoma to oversee the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, which provides technical assistance and business consulting to established minority-owned businesses in Washington state. Embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department since September 2016, the Washington MBDA Business Center was established as part of a cooperative agreement between the City of Tacoma and the U.S. Department of Commerce. It is one of 35 MBDA Business Centers across the country.

TACOMA, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO