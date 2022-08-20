Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Centre Daily
Asheville brewery breaks into distillery business
A WNC brewery is tapping into the spirited industry of distilling. In 2016, UpCountry Brewing Company opened in West Asheville, and a Brevard taproom opened two years later. This year, a collaboration motivated reintroduction as not only a craft brewery but as a craft distillery. UpCountry Brewing Company has rolled...
my40.tv
Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
my40.tv
Main Street becomes Sesame Street to launch Smart Start initiative for parents, caregivers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two iconic characters made an appearance in Hendersonville Saturday morning, Aug. 20 as part of Main Street Becomes Sesame Street!. Elmo and Abby Cadabby were at the Smart Start Sesame Street Party. The event featured fun for the whole family, with bounce houses, food trucks,...
my40.tv
Hola Carolina event celebrates migrant workers, families during harvest season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hola Carolina and N.C. State Extension hosted a celebratory gathering honoring migrant farmworkers in Henderson County Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. “We are celebrating our farmworkers and their families,” said Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Carolina. “It is harvest season in this area, and...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
the828.com
Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5k
Register now for the 2022 Asheville Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk – The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov) The Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. The Asheville run is September 3rd at 8am starting at Pack’s Tavern. Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty! Sign up for the Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K at runsignup.com.
my40.tv
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
my40.tv
Worried about water quality of French Broad River? Here's where to voice your concerns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission will hold an in-person meeting 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 8, to hear ideas from the public on the section of the French Broad River now designated as impaired. It was given that label earlier this month because of increased development,...
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
my40.tv
Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Mt. Mitchell, NC
This week we’re throwing it back to a post from August 1, 2015. I had recently made my first visit to the highest point east of the Rockies and was excited to share this place with all my fellow North Georgians. Since then I have camped and hiked all over this peak and ones surrounding it, including one snow summit in early 2020. It will always remain one of my favorite places in the southeast and I hope you get the chance to visit one day.
my40.tv
Kids return to school in Haywood County, with hopes of a more 'normal' year
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Haywood County are heading back to class Monday in what will be the more “normal” start that they’ve had to a school year in a few years. Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte says he’s looking forward to even more normalcy...
my40.tv
Asheville Art Museum puts on program highlighting weaving, quilting and other techniques
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several local artists displayed their crafts during an "Artful Afternoon on the Plaza." The Asheville Art Museum hosted three artists on Saturday to demonstrate weaving, quilting and corn husking. Attendees were invited to try their hand at making their own corn husk doll while inside...
my40.tv
Man, 82, honored for lifetime achievements, keeping historic Reynolds School name alive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Canton man who has spearheaded efforts to turn a historic African American high school into a community center was honored Saturday, Aug. 20, for his lifetime achievements in the community and for his dedication in keeping the name of the historic Black school alive.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Marion, NC USA
I was camping in Nebo,NC went to Countryside Barbecue to eat. Saw the purple heart hanging on the rocking chair. I stopped and read what it said. I need a home! I did not get it then. Went in, ate and on the way out I stopped again and read it. I took the heart and pulled up the website on my phone to see what it meant. I was so overwhelmed when I read where it said if you found a quilted heart it was meant for you. I know a angle sent this for me. God bless the hands that quilted it with love 💕 and to top it off it was purple my favorite color 💜 Thank you for spreading God’s Love!
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.
