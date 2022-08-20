ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

School supply giveaway set for Sunday

By Corey Friedman
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago
Stock photo | Pixabay

GARNER — The Que and Delta fraternal organizations will hold their second annual Back-to-School Giveaway on Sunday at the Omega Multipurpose Center, 1004 Vandora Springs Road.

The drive-thru school supply distribution is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Organizers plan to give away supplies until 6 p.m. or whenever they run out.

Sunday’s giveaway is a project of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Iota Iota Chapter, the Omega Champs mentoring program, Delta Sigma Theta’s Raleigh Alumnae Chapter and the Omegas of Raleigh. The fraternities decided last year to collaborate in order to ensure children are prepared for the first day of school.

“We look forward to this time of the year,” said Marvin Lee Whitaker Jr., basileus of the Iota Iota Chapter. All organizations involved are eager to ensure that we do what’s right and what’s best for the children and the community when the time arises. We look forward to these continued partnerships as our events increase in size each year. As men of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., our cardinal principles are manhood, scholarship, perseverance (and) uplift, and these are the principles that we live by.”

One backpack and one set of school supplies will be given to each child while supplies last. Parents and children are asked to remain in their cars at all times.

“The Back-to-School Giveaway was successful due to each of our organizations focusing on the needs of the children in Wake County and ensuring they have the tools to be academically successful,” said Lillian M. Davis, the Raleigh Alumnae Chapter’s president. “Delta Sigma Theta’s focus on educational development is embedded in the ‘5-Point Programmatic Thrust’ and encourages educational enrichment programs for all ages. We hope to continue this collaboration in the future and expand the donation efforts to demonstrate our dedication to the children and parents in Wake County.”

Omega Champs Executive Director Wayne Perry described how the program’s mentees, ages 9-14, will be involved in the community event.

“Giving back to the community is one of the principles of the Omega Champs program,” he said. “Mentees will be on site to assist in distributing the supplies for the drive-thru-only event.”

Omegas of Raleigh Chairman Victor Bruinton said his organization’s members “are pleased to partner with the Deltas and Omega Champs for this important community event by hosting the giveaway at our facility.”

For more information, call Wayne Perry at 919-414-2204.

