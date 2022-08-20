ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

wlds.com

Roodhouse Rez Reopens Under Caution

The Roodhouse Rez reopened on Friday. The Journal Courier reports that Illinois EPA returned an acceptable sample of below recommendations for an algal bloom early Friday morning. Mayor Tom Martin reopened the lake to recreational activity after speaking with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Martin told the Journal Courier...
ROODHOUSE, IL
WTAX

Springfield Police Chief updates City Council

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
County
Morgan County, IL
wmay.com

Public Meeting Wednesday To Discuss Lawrence Avenue Improvements

A public meeting will be held this week for updates on planned improvements to Lawrence Avenue in Springfield… including work on one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. The meeting will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church on South Walnut. City officials will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market

It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Final First-Round Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Awarded

The Pritzker administration says it has now issued all of the licenses for the first round of conditional adult use cannabis dispensaries. After numerous snags and delays, the state says it has now issued the last of 185 licenses to “social equity applicants,” businesses where more than half of the owners or employees are from areas disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Improved facilities to greet students Monday

Members of the media piled on a big yellow school bus, joining Springfield Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill and others Saturday for a tour of improvements made to District 186 facilities over the summer. “A lot of carpet, brand new tile, flexible seating,” said Gill, in summarizing the upgrades. “And with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Chapin Farmer Taking Part In Carbon Farming Market

A Morgan County farmer is a part of the latest buzz in agriculture. Carbon Farming is a whole farm approach to optimizing carbon capture on working landscapes by implementing practices that are known to improve the rate at which CO2 is removed from the atmosphere and stored in plant material and/or soil organic matter.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Hazardous Household Waste Collection Event On Hold

The annual household hazardous waste collection event planned for October in Springfield has been temporarily postponed… because the Ohio facility where those items had been taken for disposal has been disabled by a fire. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says until that facility is operational again… or other arrangements...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians

Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash

Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Police beat for Saturday, Aug. 20

Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding area. Bailey vows to stop businesses leaving Illinois: 'We can't keep pretending these problems don't exist'. 09:12. 08:34. 07:27. Spain: 'Thank you to the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their support and endorsement'. 06:51. 06:51. How many...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

