wlds.com
Roodhouse Rez Reopens Under Caution
The Roodhouse Rez reopened on Friday. The Journal Courier reports that Illinois EPA returned an acceptable sample of below recommendations for an algal bloom early Friday morning. Mayor Tom Martin reopened the lake to recreational activity after speaking with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Martin told the Journal Courier...
WTAX
Springfield Police Chief updates City Council
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
firefighternation.com
Company Upset About Firefighters’ Response Time for Madison (IL) Warehouse Fire
Aug. 19—An attorney for the metal recycling company that owns two warehouses that burned down in Madison last week says it took too long for firefighters to respond to the massive fire. “Everyone, everyone is concerned about why there was … this monstrous gap in time between the call...
wlds.com
West Central IL Landowners Continue Fight with FERC Over Land Restoration Agreements with Spire STL Pipeline
Greene, Scott, and Jersey County landowners are asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to take a closer look at the Spire STL Pipeline once again. Landowners have asked for a request to rehearing on FERC’s dismissal of a request to rehear the pipeline’s permit on July 21st. On...
wmay.com
Public Meeting Wednesday To Discuss Lawrence Avenue Improvements
A public meeting will be held this week for updates on planned improvements to Lawrence Avenue in Springfield… including work on one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. The meeting will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church on South Walnut. City officials will...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market
It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
wmay.com
Final First-Round Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Awarded
The Pritzker administration says it has now issued all of the licenses for the first round of conditional adult use cannabis dispensaries. After numerous snags and delays, the state says it has now issued the last of 185 licenses to “social equity applicants,” businesses where more than half of the owners or employees are from areas disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.
wjpf.com
Candidates for Illinois governor appeal to voters with 80 days before election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — With around 80 days until Illinois’ gubernatorial election, the major party candidates are laying out their plans for if they are elected. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this past week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
WTAX
Improved facilities to greet students Monday
Members of the media piled on a big yellow school bus, joining Springfield Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill and others Saturday for a tour of improvements made to District 186 facilities over the summer. “A lot of carpet, brand new tile, flexible seating,” said Gill, in summarizing the upgrades. “And with...
wlds.com
Chapin Farmer Taking Part In Carbon Farming Market
A Morgan County farmer is a part of the latest buzz in agriculture. Carbon Farming is a whole farm approach to optimizing carbon capture on working landscapes by implementing practices that are known to improve the rate at which CO2 is removed from the atmosphere and stored in plant material and/or soil organic matter.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards."
wmay.com
Hazardous Household Waste Collection Event On Hold
The annual household hazardous waste collection event planned for October in Springfield has been temporarily postponed… because the Ohio facility where those items had been taken for disposal has been disabled by a fire. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says until that facility is operational again… or other arrangements...
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
Treasurer’s unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairgoers bought 250 lots of unclaimed property in an auction at the state fair on Saturday. To file a claim for unclaimed property, you can visit this website.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
WTAX
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
spotonillinois.com
Police beat for Saturday, Aug. 20
Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
