ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Mt. Mitchell, NC

This week we’re throwing it back to a post from August 1, 2015. I had recently made my first visit to the highest point east of the Rockies and was excited to share this place with all my fellow North Georgians. Since then I have camped and hiked all over this peak and ones surrounding it, including one snow summit in early 2020. It will always remain one of my favorite places in the southeast and I hope you get the chance to visit one day.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC
Centre Daily

Asheville brewery breaks into distillery business

A WNC brewery is tapping into the spirited industry of distilling. In 2016, UpCountry Brewing Company opened in West Asheville, and a Brevard taproom opened two years later. This year, a collaboration motivated reintroduction as not only a craft brewery but as a craft distillery. UpCountry Brewing Company has rolled...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rails#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Biltmore Estate#World#Applied Imagination#The Great Wall Of China
the828.com

Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5k

Register now for the 2022 Asheville Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk – The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov) The Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. The Asheville run is September 3rd at 8am starting at Pack’s Tavern. Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty! Sign up for the Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K at runsignup.com.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL

(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Historic Black Asheville Landmarks Listed on National Register of Historic Places

A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders will unveil a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church on August 27 at 3:00 pm. Mr. George Gibson, aged 94, will be recognized for his efforts. As a young man, Gibson worked alongside George Avery the freed slave who was the first caretaker of the cemetery digging graves and assisting with burials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
abcnews4.com

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
my40.tv

Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy