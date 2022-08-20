Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Worried about water quality of French Broad River? Here's where to voice your concerns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission will hold an in-person meeting 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 8, to hear ideas from the public on the section of the French Broad River now designated as impaired. It was given that label earlier this month because of increased development,...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Mt. Mitchell, NC
This week we’re throwing it back to a post from August 1, 2015. I had recently made my first visit to the highest point east of the Rockies and was excited to share this place with all my fellow North Georgians. Since then I have camped and hiked all over this peak and ones surrounding it, including one snow summit in early 2020. It will always remain one of my favorite places in the southeast and I hope you get the chance to visit one day.
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Centre Daily
Asheville brewery breaks into distillery business
A WNC brewery is tapping into the spirited industry of distilling. In 2016, UpCountry Brewing Company opened in West Asheville, and a Brevard taproom opened two years later. This year, a collaboration motivated reintroduction as not only a craft brewery but as a craft distillery. UpCountry Brewing Company has rolled...
the828.com
Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5k
Register now for the 2022 Asheville Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk – The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov) The Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. The Asheville run is September 3rd at 8am starting at Pack’s Tavern. Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty! Sign up for the Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K at runsignup.com.
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
asheville.com
Historic Black Asheville Landmarks Listed on National Register of Historic Places
A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders will unveil a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church on August 27 at 3:00 pm. Mr. George Gibson, aged 94, will be recognized for his efforts. As a young man, Gibson worked alongside George Avery the freed slave who was the first caretaker of the cemetery digging graves and assisting with burials.
abcnews4.com
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
my40.tv
Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
my40.tv
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
my40.tv
Asheville Art Museum puts on program highlighting weaving, quilting and other techniques
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several local artists displayed their crafts during an "Artful Afternoon on the Plaza." The Asheville Art Museum hosted three artists on Saturday to demonstrate weaving, quilting and corn husking. Attendees were invited to try their hand at making their own corn husk doll while inside...
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
my40.tv
Multiple gunshots reported in area of downtown Asheville; No injuries or property damage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident late Saturday night where multiple gunshots were reported. Officials say witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired near the 550 block of College Street at 11:53 p.m. on Aug. 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots fired, followed...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
WMBF
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
my40.tv
Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
‘Bizarre, but miraculous’: 1 injured after BMW crashes off NC overpass, landing on Corvette and catching fire
"Yesterday we responded to one of those 1 in a million type of calls," Franklin fire officials said on Facebook.
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
