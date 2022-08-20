ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DailyMail: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seen at Savannah hospital ahead of weekend wedding

By Hollie Lewis, Joseph Leonard
WJBF
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The DailyMail.com reported seeing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at a Savannah hospital ahead of the couple’s wedding this weekend.

Affleck’s mom reportedly fell off a dock at his Riceboro estate and cut her leg Friday afternoon just hours before the start of festivities at the weekend wedding. She was reportedly rushed in an ambulance to receive stitches.

The newspaper said Lopez was seen arriving at the Savannah area hospital and also spotted Affleck outside pacing and smoking a cigarette.

More indictments against Alex Murdaugh

A source told DailyMail.com that the incident was ‘not serious.” The newspaper witnessed the ambulance speed into the Riceboro property around noon and spend twenty minutes on property before the Liberty County Medical Center vehicle sped north.

At times the ambulance reportedly reached more than 120 mph as it flew down the highway under police escort.

Festivities had reportedly been due to kick off with a rehearsal dinner Friday evening but the steady flow of vans containing musical equipment and party items was interrupted shortly after midday.

