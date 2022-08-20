ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

5 On Your Side

Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Teenager injured in shooting in Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near North Grand Boulevard and Page Avenue in Grand Center, police said. The boy was dropped off at a hospital and said he had been shot roughly 40 minutes prior, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded around 2:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two teens missing from New Athens, Illinois

NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Two 14-year-olds are missing Monday morning from New Athens, Illinois. Serina Ritter and Brayden Whaley have been missing since Sunday at 10:45 p.m. Serina is 5’02” and 110 pounds. Brayden is 5’10” and 135 pounds. The New Athens Police Department said...
NEW ATHENS, IL
5 On Your Side

