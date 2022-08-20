Read full article on original website
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
spotonillinois.com
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery
EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
'Was that a person?' Man charged with DWI in deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is facing charges after police said he was drunk and driving on a suspended license when he hit and killed a man in St. Charles County earlier this month. Richard Lesinski Jr., 39, was charged with DWI hit and run...
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed on porch in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Farlin at around 11:10 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene the man was found dead on a porch after suffering from gunshot wounds.
Elderly man charged in St. Louis homicide
A 71-year-old is facing murder charges for the death of a 63-year-old woman that he lived with.
tncontentexchange.com
Teenager injured in shooting in Grand Center neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near North Grand Boulevard and Page Avenue in Grand Center, police said. The boy was dropped off at a hospital and said he had been shot roughly 40 minutes prior, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded around 2:30 p.m.
KMOV
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
Man in custody for a pair of home invasions Friday
A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis
Two teens missing from New Athens, Illinois
NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Two 14-year-olds are missing Monday morning from New Athens, Illinois. Serina Ritter and Brayden Whaley have been missing since Sunday at 10:45 p.m. Serina is 5’02” and 110 pounds. Brayden is 5’10” and 135 pounds. The New Athens Police Department said...
2 of 3 suspects in custody after attempted carjacking, pursuit, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police officers said they were shot at by suspects trying to flee from an attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon, and police took two of the three suspects into custody. Police said the attempted carjacking left a man shot in the hand and injured, and two of the...
St. Louis man acquitted of murder 4 years ago, now charged with killing ex-girlfriend
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, prosecutors charged 71-year-old David Harvey with first-degree murder, burglary, abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Harvey's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 63-year-old Carolyn Jenkins, and dumping her body in a wooded area in the Jeff Vander-Lou neighborhood near Franklin and Delmar. "We...
Lake St. Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
A Lake St. Louis woman was arrested Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled uncle over a five-month period.
Police looking for missing 28-year-old man last seen in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for an Illinois man they said was last seen in Forest Park a week ago. Police said they received a call last week from the family of 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg after he did not return home to Springfield, Illinois. The family said Carlberg suffers from a medical condition and did not have the medicine he needed.
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0