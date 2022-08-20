Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
communityadvocate.com
Edwin Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough
– Edwin Abelardo Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough passed away Thursday August 18, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born in Lima, Peru to Brigida Navarro and Abelardo Quispe. He worked for Longhorn Steakhouse for many years. Edwin loved his family and friends. He always made sure to make...
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth French, 80, of Hudson
Hudson – Elizabeth (Betty) French, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away August 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband Jon C. French of Hudson, MA (formerly of Stow, MA) and two children Jon E. French (and wife Mary French) of Plymouth and Ann Kinslow (and husband Tim) of Marlborough. Grandchildren are Adam and Ryan French, Alex, Nick, Julianna and Genevieve Kinslow.
communityadvocate.com
Ines B. Medeiros, 87, of Hudson
– Ines B. Medeiros, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with her family by her side. Her husband of 52 years, Jose C. Medeiros predeceased her. She is survived by her loving daughters: Lucia M. Chaves and her husband Jose of Hudson and Paula F. Fernandes of Hudson; her grandchildren: Kevin Chaves and his wife Rebecca of Hudson, Brian Chaves and his fiance Alexis Schwarzman of Hudson, Jeffrey Chaves and his girlfriend Tiffany Frias of Hudson, Michael Chaves and his fiance Cassie Guerra of Hudson, Steven Chaves of Hudson and Alicia Chaves and her boyfriend Jose of Hudson; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Lilian, Zachary, Ryan, Lucas, Ayla Frias Chaves, Jordan, Aubrey, Jonathan, Javian, Aubrey and Jocelyn; her siblings: Jose Bairos and his wife Fatima of Hudson, David Bairos and his wife Ines of Hudson; her sister Maria Chaves of Ontario and her late husband Jose, her late brother Antonio Bairos and his late wife Lurdes, her late sister Helena Costa and her late husband Jose. She leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
communityadvocate.com
Join Crossroads Continuum’s Bike to the Beach team
HUDSON – There’s still time to join Crossroads Continuum’s for Bike to the Beach next month. Held on Sept. 17, riders will have their choice of a 25-, 50- and 100-mile charity cycling ride from Boston to Rhode Island. Crossroads Continuum became a beneficiary of the Bike...
communityadvocate.com
John E. Macomber, 87, of Hudson
– John Edwin Macomber, 87 of Hudson passed away Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlboro after a long struggle with Parkinson Disease. He leaves his wife Elizabeth of 67 years. John was born in Boston, January 18, 1935 to the late Verrill Ivor...
Worcester Police Hosting 1st Annual Back to School Bash
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is hosting its first annual Neighborhood Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Institute Park on Salisbury Street. The community party will run from 11 AM to 3 PM and will have bouncy houses, a mobile gaming truck and a dunk tank. The WPD Mounted Unit's horses will also be visiting.
Middleboro team eliminated at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The Middleboro's Little League team was eliminated Saturday.The Pennsylvania team won 7-5 during Middleboro's second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Pennsylvania will now play again on Sunday. Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. The cheering squad back home was certainly proud though. Kids and families were decked out in Middleboro Little League gear for a big watch party. This was the first Massachusetts team to make it to Williamsport in over a decade.
communityadvocate.com
Pauline A. McKinley, 89, of Hudson
– Pauline A. (Pitts) McKinley, 89, of Hudson, Massachusetts died Friday, August 19th, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dariel G. McKinley, Sr who passed away in 2015. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this summer, he was the love of her life and she lost a little part of herself the night he passed away.
communityadvocate.com
Frank and Alice Evans of Marlborough
– Alice Y. Evans 98, of Marlborough, MA passed away on August 10, 2022, shortly after her husband Frank on July 27, 2022. Alice was born on October 28, 1923 in Easthampton, MA to parents Nelson Peloquin and Antonia Meggison Peloquin. She attended Easthampton grade schools as well as two years of high school in Canada. Upon returning home she worked at a local clothing factory. Alice loved to sew, crochet and knit. Frank and Alice met in Easthampton while he was working on Mt. Tom and married June 27, 1942. They celebrated their 80th Wedding Anniversary on June 27, 2022. They were both lifetime members of the Upton State Forrest and Southborough Rod and Gun.
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
communityadvocate.com
Nancy L. Colonero, 104, of Douglas and Westborough
– Nancy L. (Vecchione) Colonero of Douglas, died peacefully early Friday morning at the Beaumont Nursing Facility in Westborough. She was born on September 23, 1917 and died a few days short of her 105th birthday. She was the eighth of eleven children born to Nunzio and Santina (Sodano) Vecchione both of Naples, Italy.
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
WCVB
Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
WCVB
Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say
A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Braintree woman to take family to Disney World after becoming 1st $1 million winner of ‘Millions’ game, she says
A Massachusetts woman who scored a big lottery win earlier this week says she plans to use a portion of her prize to bring her family to the land “where dreams come true.”. Ann Marie Burke of Braintree became the first $1 million prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game Tuesday. She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday
There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
