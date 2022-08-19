Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
nbc16.com
Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
nbc16.com
Reedsport Water Dept. responds to line break on Crestview Access Road
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Crestview Access Road. Residents in the area will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as...
nbc16.com
Firefighters extinguish fire near Powers
POWERS, Ore. — According to the Coos Forest Protective Association, Firefighters from CFPA, Powers RFD, Myrtle Point RFD, and US Forest Service responded to a report of a fire just north of Powers on Saturday afternoon. "The fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside,...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 7,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge has grown to 7,012 acres and remains 0% contained. Fire officials report the fire was active within the perimeter Sunday afternoon due to higher-than-normal temperatures and lower relative humidity. Crews utilized "careful aerial firing" in the...
nbc16.com
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
KTVL
Motorhome fire along I-5 south in Ashland
Ashland, Ore — The Oregon Department of Forestry- Southwest Oregon District and Jackson County Fire District #5 are on scene of a motorhome that was reported to be fully engulfed on the side of Interstate 5 near mile marker 7 in Ashland on the southbound side. The fire is...
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
nbc16.com
Coos Fire Protective Association increases fire danger level to 'high'
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has increased the fire danger level to "high" effective Tuesday, August 23 due to high temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon. CFPA says live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn,...
nbc16.com
Firefighters gaining advantage over Lightning Caused Fires
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters are gaining control over majority of the recent lighting caused fires in the Umpqua National Forest. The Forest Service says two fires have been contained and three have been controlled. “A ’Contained’ fire is signifying that a line has been completed around the fire and...
KDRV
FireWatch: Westside & Lightning Gulch Complex Fires get new team this weekend
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Firefighters are working on dozens of wildfires this weekend that comprise the Westside Complex in Jackson County and Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says Westside Complex firefighters' goal is completing fire lines for the two largest...
nbc16.com
Crackdown on illegal homeless camps throughout Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent weeks, North Bend city officials have cracked down on illegal homeless camping. Now Coos County is making a move to help in that effort. Once home to a gas station, this vacant lot in North Bend became host to illegal homeless campers, but Coos County is doing its part to stop it.
oregontoday.net
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
KDRV
California man succumbs to injuries after devastating crash on Hwy 199 in Josephine Co.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A man has succumbed to his injuries on Monday following a devastating car crash one week ago on Highway 199 in Josephine County. On August 15th in the afternoon, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single car crash. According to police, 52 year...
moderncampground.com
Blue Water Takes Over Management of Rising River RV Resort & River House
Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by taking over the management of Rising River RV Resort & River House in Roseburg, Oregon, in the new partnership with Torres Capital, as per a press release. The stunning waterfront property in Oregon’s countryside is situated on 1,100 feet of...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE VERSUS BICYCLE WRECK
Two men were taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus bicycle wreck on Sunday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 4:00 p.m. a bicyclist was riding on Garden Valley Road when he attempted to cross over to Cleveland Rapids Road and pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist could not avoid hitting the bike, so laid his motorcycle down to avoid major injuries. The motorcyclist was treated and released at CHI Mercy Medical Center while the bicyclist was listed in fair condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS MOVING TO EXTREME
Public Use Restrictions will move to the EXTREME level on lands protected by the Douglas Forest Protective Association, effective Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said this is for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Pope said the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires. There are specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public restrictions on BLM administered lands.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
