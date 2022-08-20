JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency has made it clear that a staffing shortage is amplifying the city of Jackson’s continued water issues. Last week, the agency noted the city’s dire need for more employees with a Class A certification. However, if you go to the city’s website, there’s only a total of five jobs listed at its two plants, and not a single one is for Class A operators.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO