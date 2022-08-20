ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

KSN News

Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now, after abortion bans in...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

WWII soldier’s remains coming home to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost 78 years after a Kansas soldier disappeared during World War II, his remains are finally coming home. The U.S. Army Human Resources Command said that Army Private Carl G. Dorsey, a native of Moline, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit battled […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita NAACP concerned about election method for Wichita School Board

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a release issued Sunday, the Wichita Branch of the NAACP expressed concern about the election method of the Wichita School Board, saying it “marginalized and dilutes the voices and representation within the community.”. The NAACP says decisions that should be made in the best...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
KSN News

USD 259 board members to vote on a potential ballot question

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switching up who you vote for. Wichita School Board Members are discussing a potential change to how members are elected. If approved in Monday’s board meeting, the change would appear on the November General Election ballot. More than 13 people are signed up to talk about this possible election change. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Tranquil weather in the week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry weather trend across Kansas will continue in the week ahead with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a light northeast breeze. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s and lower 90s. The tranquil weather pattern will persist throughout the week with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s by the middle of the week- fairly typical for late August. The pattern will shift towards the end of the week with a disturbance moving across the northern Plains. This weather system will push a cold front into Kansas by Saturday, giving us a chance of showers and storms through the weekend.
WICHITA, KS

