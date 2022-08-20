Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
kfdi.com
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
KAKE TV
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now, after abortion bans in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
'We were waiting for this a very long time' | Couple from Ukraine arrives in Hays after leaving war-torn country
A young Ukrainian couple is now calling Hays, Kansas home. The couple, Lina and Artem, left their home country in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Living in California for a few months, nearly six months after they left Ukraine, the couple touched down in Wichita Saturday. “It'll be...
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
WWII soldier’s remains coming home to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost 78 years after a Kansas soldier disappeared during World War II, his remains are finally coming home. The U.S. Army Human Resources Command said that Army Private Carl G. Dorsey, a native of Moline, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit battled […]
KWCH.com
Wichita NAACP concerned about election method for Wichita School Board
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a release issued Sunday, the Wichita Branch of the NAACP expressed concern about the election method of the Wichita School Board, saying it “marginalized and dilutes the voices and representation within the community.”. The NAACP says decisions that should be made in the best...
RELATED PEOPLE
KAKE TV
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Former Wichita chiropractors, brothers, accused of $3.7 million in healthcare fraud
Court records allege the fraud occurred through several businesses between 2017 and 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Wichita chiropractor indicted, accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds
A news release says the man obtained $145,800 from two banks then used a third bank to conceal the money.
WIBW
Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
USD 259 board members to vote on a potential ballot question
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switching up who you vote for. Wichita School Board Members are discussing a potential change to how members are elected. If approved in Monday’s board meeting, the change would appear on the November General Election ballot. More than 13 people are signed up to talk about this possible election change. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Tranquil weather in the week ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry weather trend across Kansas will continue in the week ahead with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a light northeast breeze. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s and lower 90s. The tranquil weather pattern will persist throughout the week with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s by the middle of the week- fairly typical for late August. The pattern will shift towards the end of the week with a disturbance moving across the northern Plains. This weather system will push a cold front into Kansas by Saturday, giving us a chance of showers and storms through the weekend.
Sedgwick County recount vote rescheduled
After a one day delay, Sedgwick County will complete a recount canvass this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita. Recounts from the Aug. 2 election have changed just 35 votes.
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
Comments / 0