Peyton Manning, Rob Gronkowski and family launching UFC ‘GronkCast’

By Elizabeth Karpen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

MLB and the NFL found their broadcasting gems in former legends . UFC is taking a different route in crafting its new go-to commentary.

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which produces the ManningCast, announced that it is producing a new UFC commentary alternative hosted by Rob Gronkowski.

Viewers can choose to watch their Saturday night pay-per-view UFC fights with the standard commentary or opt into With the Gronks , which will feature the recently-retired tight end and his family. The commentary will feature his father Gordon and his brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr.

Rob Gronkowski, his brothers and his dad will be commentating on Saturday’s UFC 278.
Getty Images
Peyton Manning is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski to produce a ‘GronkCast’ for UFC.
AP

The GronkCast will discuss the fight at hand while bringing on special guests for interviews.

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” the Gronkowski family said in a statement. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

Gronk’s entry into the ring will begin with UFC 278 Saturday on ESPN.

IN THIS ARTICLE
