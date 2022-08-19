Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
NY Gov. Hochul’s first year office marked by several accomplishments, some missteps
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul made history when she took the reins of the Empire State one year ago, stepping up mid-pandemic to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York. In the 12 months since replacing Andrew Cuomo, who resigned facing certain impeachment and sexual harassment...
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to NYS trooper’s transfer: Report
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughter while serving on the Democrat’s security detail, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes two years after...
stonybrook.edu
Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
eastnewyork.com
Final New York’s Redrawn Congressional Electoral Map Sets Up Awkward Democratic Primaries In The 2022 Midterms.
Published as part of the Center for Community Media’s 2022 NY State Elections Reporting Fellowship. Democrats have been in a state of panic since a Steuben County judge, Patrick F. McAllister approved New York’s final redistricting electoral map. It drastically changed the landscape of the 2022 Congressional races, throwing the midterm primaries into uncertainty for Democrats. It was a big blow that threw Democratic candidates into chaos and confusion with many scrambling to anchor themselves on any seat they could grab.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Election 2022: Your guide to voting in Central New York’s primary for Congress, NY senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Central New Yorkers will vote Tuesday in primary elections for Congress and the state Senate, setting up some key matchups for the general election in November. It will be the second primary election of the summer, the result of a redistricting process that caused a delay...
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
How Can Prisoners Apply For Clemency in New York State?
Do you have a family member who is in prison? Or maybe you are the one who has been incarcerated? Are you trying to get out of jail? Is there a reason that you would like your family member to get out of jail early? What are the options for them (or you)?
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Power & Politics Full Show: Latest on Mar-a-Lago search; Gov. Murphy threatens NYC congestion pricing
Gov. Murphy says he could use the Port Authority to kill the ability of New York to start congestion pricing, which is set to take effect as soon as late next year.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
accountingtoday.com
New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs
New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair
As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
Each county and NYC is qualified to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to enter its plans to the state by the end of the year.
therealdeal.com
Pro-housing group splurges on ads for Carlina Rivera
As the city’s wildest congressional race draws to a close, pro-housing group Open New York is launching a five-figure ad blitz in support of City Council member Carlina Rivera. The campaign expenditure is by far Open New York’s largest and shows that the group has some financial muscle to...
Comments / 0