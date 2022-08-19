ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program

Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
Final New York’s Redrawn Congressional Electoral Map Sets Up Awkward Democratic Primaries In The 2022 Midterms.

Published as part of the Center for Community Media’s 2022 NY State Elections Reporting Fellowship. Democrats have been in a state of panic since a Steuben County judge, Patrick F. McAllister approved New York’s final redistricting electoral map. It drastically changed the landscape of the 2022 Congressional races, throwing the midterm primaries into uncertainty for Democrats. It was a big blow that threw Democratic candidates into chaos and confusion with many scrambling to anchor themselves on any seat they could grab.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York

Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs

New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair

As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
Pro-housing group splurges on ads for Carlina Rivera

As the city’s wildest congressional race draws to a close, pro-housing group Open New York is launching a five-figure ad blitz in support of City Council member Carlina Rivera. The campaign expenditure is by far Open New York’s largest and shows that the group has some financial muscle to...
